Three people rescued from rocks near St Andrews By Bryan Copland August 22 2022, 7.11am Updated: August 22 2022, 7.50am 0 The casualties were taken to East Sands in St Andrews. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife LISTEN: The Courier Business Awards shortlist revealed Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour 0 Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 0 Drunken dad passed out in Fife playpark and left three-year-old daughter 'alone in the… St Andrews: Councillors reject plans for 21 holiday pods near Fairmont Hotel 0 Police appeal for public's help to find missing Crail teenager Les Wheelans of Cupar Flower Show has 50 years of experience - but new… 0 Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up 0 Kinross monster's sick taunt to Fife sex attack victim Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 0 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters