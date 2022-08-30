LOUISE ARROL: Death by driving offences – have your say on sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LOUISE ARROL: Death by driving offences – have your say on sentencing

By Louise Arrol
August 30 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 30 2022, 2.23pm
A black car with a damaged front.
A damaged black car. Photo: Shutterstock

As an advocate, I work primarily in the High Court dealing with criminal cases.

But today I am writing in my role as a member of the Scottish Sentencing Council.

One of the council’s key roles is to prepare sentencing guidelines for the Scottish courts.

To date, we have published three general guidelines.

These are on the principles and purposes of sentencing, the process of deciding sentences and sentencing young people.

We are now publicly consulting on Scotland’s first sentencing guideline for specific offences.

Text saying: "This guideline will assist judges in making these difficult decisions and will help the public to better understand how these sentences are reached."

These are the statutory offences of causing death by driving which are: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs; causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving; and causing death by driving: unlicensed, uninsured, or disqualified drivers.

Death by driving offences are of concern to the public and can have a devastating effect on the families of victims.

Guidelines will assist judges with appropriate sentencing

How to determine the most appropriate sentence for these offences can be a challenge for judges.

In all cases, judges must consider the harm caused (or which might have been caused) by an offence, and the culpability, or level of blame, of the offender.

In death by driving cases, the harm (death) is very high, while the culpability can vary widely from a sustained course of dangerous driving to a moment’s distraction.

This guideline will assist judges in making these difficult decisions and will help the public to better understand how these sentences are reached.

A balance sign in an empty courtroom. Court papers lie on the desk next to a microphone.
An empty courtroom. Photo: Shutterstock.

The draft guideline has three steps for each offence.

A table at step one (or two tables for offences of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs) sets out the features which determine the level of seriousness (A, B or C) of the offence, such as racing or knowingly driving a dangerous vehicle.

A table at step two sets out the sentencing ranges for each level of seriousness.

The table at step three sets out some factors that might aggravate (increase) or mitigate (lower) the sentence, for example whether the offender has previous convictions or has a previously good driving record.

Establishing a process will increase predictability

Setting out the process for reaching a sentence, and the factors to be taken into account, will increase the predictability of the sentences for all those involved in a case.

Once finalised, this guideline will also help to shape a template for future offence guidelines.

This public consultation is a chance for people to have a say, not only on the death by driving guideline, but also on the format for other offence guidelines.

A consultation paper, the draft guideline, and a draft impact assessment are available on the council’s website.

The consultation paper sets out the background to the guideline, explains the reasons for the approach taken, and asks a number of questions seeking your views.

This consultation is open until Tuesday November 22, and we will carefully consider each response that we receive.

Louise Arrol is an advocate member of the Scottish Sentencing Council. Since 2005, she has appeared almost exclusively in the High Court conducting criminal trials and criminal appeals. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Nicola Sturgeon has broken her promise to set up a publicly-owned energy company.
JIM SPENCE: Are the SNP just Tartan Tories in disguise?
Dundee city from afar with a bridge in the foreground.
MARTEL MAXWELL: The world seems mad but at least we have Dundee
A green bus labelled 'Barnhill' stopped in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Xplore's Dundee bus cancellations must be solved urgently
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square
photo shows a brown and white guinea pig sniffing the air.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Look at all this good news right under our noses
Biomass plant sign in Fife.
COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously
photo shows children holding up signs saying the word 'Hello' in many different languages, against a background of a Scottish saltire flag.
REBECCA BAIRD: What language do you dream in? Why every Scottish pupil deserves the…
Picture shows Andrew tate, a solitary young man and the logos of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, which have banned him from their platforms
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Andrew Tate radicalised young men like me - and he won't be…
Refuse collector picket line.
COURIER OPINION: Tayside's striking workers got us through the pandemic - now give them…
A member of the public walks past a bin overflowing with litter in Victoria Street in Edinburgh city centre.
COURIER OPINION: Bin strikes have trashed Edinburgh's image - let's not subject Tayside to…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell on the touchline at Firhill.
Dick Campbell says 'Christmas came early' for Partick as Arbroath boss reveals hope for…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer ahead of the Falkirk clash.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Lyall Cameron as Dark Blues seal last-eight spot
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher are closing in on comebacks.
David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher could make St Johnstone first team comebacks after international…
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal against Falkirk.
4 talking points from Dundee's cup win over Falkirk as Lyall Cameron steals the…
Partick's Aidan Fitzpatrick celebrates making it 1-0
3 Arbroath talking points as late Partick winner sees Lichties crash out of Premier…
Lundin Links Hotel demolition date announced
Lundin Links Hotel: Demolition date announced