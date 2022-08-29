ANDREW BATCHELOR: It’s time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It’s time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square

By Andrew Batchelor
August 29 2022, 5.20pm
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
Dundee Hogmanay celebrations used to be the stuff of legend. Is it time to bring the party back?

It’s been 22 years since Dundee held a Hogmanay party to remember, and the time is right for it to make a comeback

Like a lot of people, I was delighted to hear WinterFest is returning to the city for a second year.

Last year’s event was a fantastic success.

But the one thing missing from the plans is a Hogmanay celebration in the City Square.

Dundee was a city that excelled at Hogmanay celebrations in the past.

The City Square was always packed full of revellers as each year ended and a new one began.

Image shows the writer Andrew Batchelor, with the quote: "It doesn't need to be huge. We just need to play to our strengths and make it a Hogmanay that locals and visitors alike can enjoy."

My mum and dad were among the crowds who used to gather there.

Mum remembers people heading out to pubs and clubs, before making their way to the City Square to see in the bells and then scattering off to parties across the city.

And Dundonians had been doing it for generations by then.

My dad recalls my gran and grandad going down to the square in the 1940s and 1950s when it was “packed to the rafters”.

Dundee Hogmanay hasn’t happened this century

The tradition of Hogmanay parties in Dundee continued all the way to the Millennium.

But unfortunately there hasn’t been one in the City Square this century.

Photo is a black and white image from 1966 showing young people at a Hogmanay party in Dundee City Square.
A lone policeman controls the crowd in Dundee’s City Square at Hogmanay in 1966.

Instead we’ve had to watch as places like Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Inverness hold major celebrations for Hogmanay while the centre of Dundee looks bleak and empty in comparison.

There have been many attempts to revive Dundee’s Hogmanay celebrations. But unfortunately, all of the proposals have led to a dead end.

However, now it feels like time to get the party started once again.

Dundee’s appetite for winter festivities has bounced back, as WinterFest showed last year.

The programme brought £2.6 million into the economy and thousands of visitors into the city.

And it showed Dundee has what it takes to hold a major celebration.

Photo shows a Big Wheel and candyfloss stand set up in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, for Winterfest 2021.
WinterFest is returning for 2022

So why not include the return of the traditional Hogmanay celebrations as part of the WinterFest line-up?

Let’s do Hogmanay the Dundee way

There is a great opportunity for Dundee here.

Edinburgh might have positioned itself as Scotland’s Hogmanay city, but the festivities there have grown more and more crowded and expensive.

Meanwhile Dundee’s reputation as a visitor destination has been building all the time.

A Hogmanay party would be a great way for Scotland’s friendliest little city to show everyone a warm welcome.

And WinterFest gives us that platform.

It doesn’t need to be huge.

We just need to play to our strengths and make it a Hogmanay that locals and visitors alike can enjoy.

With a main event at the City Square and the WinterFest activities at Slessor Gardens, there would be something for everyone.

It’s a chance to put on a different and even bigger celebration than Dundee has held in the past.

And as Dundee’s winter festivities move up a gear, there’s never been a better time to end the decades-long wait for a Hogmanay to remember.

