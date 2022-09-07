KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus threat from Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus threat from Russia

By Kevin Pringle
September 7 2022, 7.00am
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
Liz Truss has said she will increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. Shutterstock.

She has become prime minister in the midst of a severe cost of living crisis, on the back of a leadership campaign in which tax cuts were promised on an incontinent basis.

All this is coming at a time when there are enormous demands on the public purse and an unprecedented need to alleviate real suffering and worse this winter.

And she arrives with, at best, a nebulous plan to boost economic growth to pay for it all.

It’s fair to say Liz Truss needs all the help she can get.

Let me, therefore, make a suggestion that would save (or at least prevent the squandering of) tens of billions of pounds that could otherwise be devoted to the pressing needs of our fellow citizens and invested in the productive economy.

Image shows the writer Kevin Pringle, next to a quote: "I hope the Scottish parliament expresses its opposition to ramping up defence spending to 3% of GDP."

I refer to Liz Truss’s rash, and in my view wholly unnecessary, pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

This would be a huge hike from the UK’s current level of just over 2%, which already meets Nato’s target.

Liz Truss defence plans will cost billions

According to analysis by the Royal United Services Institute, an expert think tank, pushing up the military budget so far and so fast would require an increase of some 60% in real terms.

This, it says, would be “equivalent to about £157 billion in additional spending over the next eight years, compared with current planning assumptions.”

In historical terms, the last time Britain’s defence budget was supersized to this extent was in the early 1950s, during the Korean War.

Photo shows prime minister Liz Truss speaking at a lectern outside 10 Downing Street.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Ms Truss should take cautionary note that the rearmament programme of more than 70 years ago was beyond the country’s resources, and was scuppered the Labour government led by Clement Attlee.

That may be the only similarity between these two prime ministers.

Russia to blame for Liz Truss defence pledges

Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has instigated Ms Truss’s proposed rush to rearmament now.

However, to paraphrase George Orwell’s classic novel 1984, it’s worth reminding ourselves that we are not at war with either Eurasia or Eastasia.

The British government should not restructure the profile of public expenditure in favour of the Ministry of Defence, as if we were facing armed conflict.

As has been clear for months, Russia is incapable of occupying and suppressing all or even most of Ukraine, and may struggle to hold what it has.

Photo shows Russian president Vladmimir Putin in military clothing, looking through binoculars.
Is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine behind Liz Truss’s promises on defence spending? Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP.

There is no reason, therefore, why we should be responding as if Russia’s rogue leader represented a generalised and permanent military threat to the whole of Europe and the West.

We should be helping Ukraine with substantial aid and extensive sanctions for moral reasons and in support of the rule of law – not because of a bogus threat that Russia is going to march into country after country and drag us into war.

Security threats come from other sources

Mikhail Gorbachev was something of a forgotten man when he died.

The last leader of the USSR had undoubted achievements, but didn’t realise his vision of a co-operative “common European home”, stretching “from the Atlantic to the Urals”.

In today’s world, we face major security concerns of an economic and environmental nature.

photo shows four people at the head of a protest march in Dundee carrying a banner that reads 'Power to the people: No to fuel poverty'.
Demonstrators on a recent cost of living protest march in Dundee.

Millions of people across the UK are in deep trouble as inflation and bills soar, and we face the global emergency of climate change.

Ms Truss should do herself and all of us a service by prioritising these areas for additional funding, not the armed forces.

I hope the Scottish Parliament expresses its opposition to ramping up defence spending to 3% of GDP.

And if the UK does go ahead, an independent Scotland could make big savings by reversing it.

As economists tell us, resources are finite and governments can’t sustain heavy spending on guns and butter at the same time.

Choices must be made.

I vote butter.

Kevin Pringle is a former special adviser to the First Minister in the Scottish Government from 2007-12. Thereafter he was the SNP’s communications director during the independence referendum campaign and through to the 2015 general election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

photo shows a young boy lying on a wooden floor, watching a tablet, with toy cars scattered around him.
MARTEL MAXWELL: The iPad turns my boys into zombies - but is the alternative…
0
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice
0
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
0
photo shows an NHS Tayside sign advising people there is 'strictly no smoking in this area'
COURIER OPINION: NHS smoking ban is the right move at the right time
0
Dundee's Caird Hall was the backdrop for a photo shoot ahead of the Street Soccer Scotland Nations Cup event. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of…
0
image shows a woman, from behind, walking through a corridor at a community building piled high with foodbank donations.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm volunteering at the foodbank because Tory politicians are failing at their…
1
photo shows a young boy on a swing, with the shadow of an adult looming over him.
COURIER OPINION: Perth and Kinross child protection committee members need to show up and…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird is missing student life - but maybe learning can continue after final bell?. Dundee University. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 2018
REBECCA BAIRD: I don't care if I've a mortgage to pay, I just want…
0
photo shows a sign saying 'school closed' on a school gate.
COURIER OPINION: Late notice makes Tayside school strikes tougher on pupils and parents
1
image shows a family recipe book with old fashioned writing on a table with flour and eggs. Family snapshots are scattered around it.
LINDSAY BRUCE: I tasted my childhood in a forgotten family recipe book
1

More from The Courier

Mazda CX-60
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
Yasir Butt pled guilty to attempted extortion.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 07092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; Unknown
LISTEN: How Port of Dundee investment is paying off for the city
Earthworks outside Scone as the Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m.
Will 50-year Cross Tay Link Road loan mean less cash for Perth and Kinross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort Picture shows; Laura Colquhoun, speeding on M90 at Milnathort. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/09/2022
Woman and boyfriend caught roaring down M90 at 100mph were not racing, court told
The beloved Dundee record store remains a fixture in many people's hearts and minds.
In pictures: Why closure of Groucho's marked end of an era for Dundee music…
0