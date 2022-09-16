STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future

By Steve Finan
September 16 2022, 10.41am Updated: September 16 2022, 10.52am
Another Scottish independence referendum may be coming, but is either side ready?
Another Scottish independence referendum may be coming, but is either side ready?

The aim of government, surely, is to take care of all the people.

When I was younger it seemed that leaders like Heath, Wilson and Callaghan did care about everyone. But then Thatcher created deep divisions that Blair did little to heal.

Now I despair of our political culture. It appears that politicking has become the expression of loathing. We should find a way to change this.

I assure you I am open-minded, I want what is best for all.

I don’t agree with independence next year. It is too hasty.

Yet neither am I keen to remain part of a UK under a Conservative Government that appears to not care about me, or anyone who isn’t rich, xenophobic, and lives in the south of England.

Image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "At the moment, a continued Conservative government and a too-hasty independent Scotland seem like equally disastrous courses of action."

There isn’t a political stance left.

There isn’t a “let’s all calm down” party. And all sides speak only to their supporters, making no attempt to convince non-believers.

A third way is needed. A new approach.

And the missing ingredient is time.

It will take time to answer key questions on Scottish independence

If people are to be persuaded that Scotland would be better as an independent nation, then questions need answered with absolute clarity.

What will the border look like?

photo shows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arm in arm with actor Brian Cox.
Dundonian actor Brian Cox, seen here with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is among those who say the time is right for Scottish independence. Brian_D_Anderson/Shutterstock.

What will freedom of movement look like if Scotland is an EU country but England is not?

And what of currency, a central bank, nuclear power, pensions, Nato membership, share of national debt?

Repetitions of “we’ll have to wait and see” won’t persuade neutrals.

A hard Scottish breakaway would be detrimental to everyone. Scotland as a battleground upon which an EU versus UK trade war is fought would be disastrous.

But these are not questions that can be answered quickly.

Certainly not within the current proposed timescale.

Similarly, the London government, which ignores the people of Scotland with what looks very like curled-lip arrogance, needs time too.

Photo shows the Scottish and European flags outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh.
Can questions about Scottish independence in Europe be answered in the time scales being proposed? Andrew MacColl/REX/Shutterstock.

They need time to change.

Westminster carries a stink of entitlement.

They don’t appear to want to serve the people, they want to rule.

This harsh, populist phase needs to be left behind.

We need calmer times to judge what is best for the future.

Scottish independence debate requires patience, calm and time

An idea can only be attractive to all if everyone thinks they gain from it.

At the moment, a continued Conservative government and a too-hasty independent Scotland seem like equally disastrous courses of action.

It’s time to find out if new Prime Minister Liz Truss really does intend to ignore Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for a Scottish independence referendum. DW Images/Shutterstock.

The only route is to take a longer-term view. Not one focused on next year or the next election, but one that looks at the next 50 years.

This requires patience and calmness.

It requires combatants to get out of their trenches, and ask: “What do you want? How can we work together?”

This takes time.

To persuade people to change their view you have to address their concerns in a rational, considered manner.

This also takes time.

I believe there are many, on both sides, who understand this.

photo shows campaigners during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. A person in a red Scottish Labour T shirt is holding a placard which reads 'I'm voting NO' in front of two people holding a Saltire flag and a placard with the word 'Yes'.
Yes? No? What if you’re still somewhere in between? Robert Perry/Shutterstock.

But they have been painted into corners by loud-shouting zealots too immature to take a long-term view.

Both sides still have much to prove

Neither side can achieve overwhelming support until they appeal to those they currently do not appeal to.

Yet we can’t move forward until there is overwhelming support for a course of action.

For those who want independence, I suggest an approach that sheds the strident aggression and talks rationally and calmly, acknowledging the problems independence might bring.

Pretending it will be a land of milk and honey fools only those who want to be fooled.

For the unionists, an equally fresh approach is needed.

Photo shows a man outside his house waving a Saltire flag, with Saltire bunting on his fence and Saltires and Yes stickers in all of the windows.
Yes activist Darren Brander made his voting intentions known at the time of the last Scottish independence referendum in 2014. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The benefits of a union must be unequivocally demonstrated.

And the leaders of the Westminster parties have to become a great deal more diplomatic, inclusive, and capable than they are at the moment.

The aim of every politician should be to secure long-term prosperity.

This has to be properly planned for and reached step by step.

And to reach any destination, there are steps to take.

Scotland has a long history.

When it takes a big decision it should be a measured, balanced decision, having considered the options carefully and with all information available.

This takes time.

