STEVE FINAN: Scotland needs more time to decide its political future

The aim of government, surely, is to take care of all the people.

When I was younger it seemed that leaders like Heath, Wilson and Callaghan did care about everyone. But then Thatcher created deep divisions that Blair did little to heal.

Now I despair of our political culture. It appears that politicking has become the expression of loathing. We should find a way to change this.

I assure you I am open-minded, I want what is best for all.

I don’t agree with independence next year. It is too hasty.

Yet neither am I keen to remain part of a UK under a Conservative Government that appears to not care about me, or anyone who isn’t rich, xenophobic, and lives in the south of England.

There isn’t a political stance left.

There isn’t a “let’s all calm down” party. And all sides speak only to their supporters, making no attempt to convince non-believers.

A third way is needed. A new approach.

And the missing ingredient is time.

It will take time to answer key questions on Scottish independence

If people are to be persuaded that Scotland would be better as an independent nation, then questions need answered with absolute clarity.

What will the border look like?

What will freedom of movement look like if Scotland is an EU country but England is not?

And what of currency, a central bank, nuclear power, pensions, Nato membership, share of national debt?

Repetitions of “we’ll have to wait and see” won’t persuade neutrals.

A hard Scottish breakaway would be detrimental to everyone. Scotland as a battleground upon which an EU versus UK trade war is fought would be disastrous.

But these are not questions that can be answered quickly.

Certainly not within the current proposed timescale.

Similarly, the London government, which ignores the people of Scotland with what looks very like curled-lip arrogance, needs time too.

They need time to change.

Westminster carries a stink of entitlement.

They don’t appear to want to serve the people, they want to rule.

This harsh, populist phase needs to be left behind.

We need calmer times to judge what is best for the future.

Scottish independence debate requires patience, calm and time

An idea can only be attractive to all if everyone thinks they gain from it.

At the moment, a continued Conservative government and a too-hasty independent Scotland seem like equally disastrous courses of action.

The only route is to take a longer-term view. Not one focused on next year or the next election, but one that looks at the next 50 years.

This requires patience and calmness.

It requires combatants to get out of their trenches, and ask: “What do you want? How can we work together?”

This takes time.

To persuade people to change their view you have to address their concerns in a rational, considered manner.

This also takes time.

I believe there are many, on both sides, who understand this.

But they have been painted into corners by loud-shouting zealots too immature to take a long-term view.

Both sides still have much to prove

Neither side can achieve overwhelming support until they appeal to those they currently do not appeal to.

Yet we can’t move forward until there is overwhelming support for a course of action.

For those who want independence, I suggest an approach that sheds the strident aggression and talks rationally and calmly, acknowledging the problems independence might bring.

Pretending it will be a land of milk and honey fools only those who want to be fooled.

For the unionists, an equally fresh approach is needed.

The benefits of a union must be unequivocally demonstrated.

And the leaders of the Westminster parties have to become a great deal more diplomatic, inclusive, and capable than they are at the moment.

The aim of every politician should be to secure long-term prosperity.

This has to be properly planned for and reached step by step.

And to reach any destination, there are steps to take.

Scotland has a long history.

When it takes a big decision it should be a measured, balanced decision, having considered the options carefully and with all information available.

This takes time.