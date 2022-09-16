UUGANAA RAMSAY: Mongol is my identity, not an insult – what I learned from my son Billy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UUGANAA RAMSAY: Mongol is my identity, not an insult – what I learned from my son Billy

By Uuganaa Ramsay
September 16 2022, 10.50am Updated: September 16 2022, 1.20pm
photo shows a baby surrounded by soft toys
Billy Ramsay - Uuganaa's late son.

Twelve years ago, I held our Scottish-Mongolian son Billy in my arms and said goodbye.

Little did I know his short life would change ours forever.

Billy was part Mongolian. He also had Down’s syndrome.

And in the years since his death, I have come to realise how much language matters in our everyday life.

Words shape who we are, who we think we are and who we say we are.

It’s why I went on to found the Scottish charity Mongol Identity, which works to advance a greater understanding of the word “Mongol”.

image shows the writer Uuganaa Ramsay next to a quote: "We want to address the racism and discrimination that underpins the use of 'Mongol' as an insult."

We want people to understand that this term refers to an ethnicity and culture with its own history and language – and to end its historical misuse.

It’s why – along with other campaigners – I have spoken up to protect children of Mongol origin and ethnicity.

And why we continue to work to call out the outdated and offensive derogatory meaning of the word Mongol.

Mongol insult is still in use

Its use as an insult – to describe people with Down’s Syndrome, or to imply that someone is an idiot –  persists today.

F1 driver Max Verstappen was widely criticised for using the word Mongol in an outburst following a collision during practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020.

The Mongolian government wrote to motor racing’s governing body, the FIA, to complain about his “racist and derogatory remarks”.

photo shows the F1 driver Max Verstappen on the winner's podium, holding a flag.
Max Verstappen. Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock.

More recently, our group spoke out when French rapper Orelsan, 39 – real name Aurelien Contentin – threw around the world Mongol as an insult in his song, The Smell of Gasoline.

It was a clear example of cultural appropriation and the damage that causes to people of Mongol origin and those with Down’s syndrome.

Roots date back a century and a half

The association dates back to the mid-1800s when Dr John Langdon Down attempted to describe the genetic condition that now carries his name.

Down drew on two strands of pseudo-science prevalent in Europe at the time.

Ethnic classification attempted to delineate ‘races’ in terms of physical traits.

The other, phrenology, posited that the shape of a person’s head was an indicator of their character and intelligence.

Down said patients shared the same facial characteristics of the ‘Mongoloid’, a 19th century racial classification which was applied to people from Mongolian, Chinese and Japanese background.

photo shows a Mongolian man wearing traditional gear and furs on horseback with an eagle on his arm.
Kazakh eagle hunters in the Bayan-Ulgii province in Western Mongolia. Kah-Wai Lin/Solent News/Shutterstock

His 1866 paper entitled ‘Observations on an Ethnic Classification of Idiots’ coined the term ‘Mongolian Idiot’ to describe people born with Down’s syndrome.

The phrase passed into standard medical terminology.

And so, the association between Mongol, Down’s syndrome and idiot was born.

Concerns were raised half a century ago

By the mid-20th century, it was widely recognised that this term was not only inaccurate but deeply insulting both to people with the genetic condition and to people from Mongolia.

A letter to The Lancet signed by eminent geneticists and physicians in 1961 proposed that the terms Mongolian idiocy, mongolism, and mongoloid – with their misleading racial connotations – be replaced by Langdon-Down anomaly or Down’s syndrome.

But more than 60 years on, the word Mongol is still being used to imply someone is an idiot.

And this is what Mongol Identity is striving to correct.

By educating and furthering an understanding of Mongol culture, we want to address the racism and discrimination that underpins the use of ‘Mongol’ as an insult.

Your freedom of speech, my freedom to exist

As I get older I want to be more forgiving. To see things from different angles.

Yet I am still the same person I was 12 years ago.

I still don’t like bullies, or self-centred clowns who make money and gain fame at the expense of others. Particularly when their targets are from a minority background, or for reasons such as disability or ethnicity.

Quite often, it’s down to ignorance. Too often it’s because of arrogance.

And it’s why I will not accept that attempts to stop the use of offensive words and phrases are “political correctness gone mad”.

Freedom of speech may be a language issue for you. But for some of us it is a matter of life and death.

Uuganaa Ramsay is an award-winning author, campaigner and advocate, who was born in Mongolia. She won the Scottish Asian Women’s Award For Achievement in 2014. Her memoir Mongol won the Janetta Bowie Chalice Non-Fiction Book Award from the Scottish Association of Writers and led to a documentary produced by BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service, titled The Meaning of Mongol. She will continue her journey representing Mongol Identity at the United Nations, Geneva next week when she attends the “Empowering civil society representation at the United Nations” programme.

This piece is published as part of the Pass The Mic project, which aims to provide a platform in the Scottish media for women of colour.

Tags

Conversation

