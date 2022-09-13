ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the Queen

By Alan Cochrane
September 13 2022, 9.41am Updated: September 13 2022, 10.02am
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The fact that thousands of Dundonians turned out to pay their personal tribute to Queen Elizabeth when her cortege passed through the city a couple of days ago should not have surprised me the way it did.

After all, I was first exposed to Dundee’s view of this lady when I was all of three and a half years old.

And it is clear that my home town’s enthusiasm for her has not dimmed in the succeeding decades.

Now, it may be what’s called ‘acquired memory’ but I’m certain I remember the street party we had in Grove Street – long since demolished I suppose – on June 2, 1953 when the residents of Number 2, which was our ‘close’, and the residents of all the neighbouring tenements got together for a giant celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Alan Cochrane remembers the celebrations of the Queen’s coronation.

There were tables all along the street but in terms of food all I recall are mountains of white bread sandwiches.

However, what I do remember is the atmosphere.

It was a celebration, of that I’m sure, but a celebration of what I hadn’t a clue.

That we had a new Queen, completely passed me by but it was obvious that my elders and betters were happy to honour her.

Once all the food had been eaten I remember my wee brother and me waking and sleeping and waking again as our hired coach did what I imagine was a tour of all the hostelries within easy reach of Dundee, which, after all, was a notoriously thirsty city.

Dundee's Bernard Street decorated for the coronation of the Queen in 1953
Dundee’s Bernard Street decorated for the coronation of the Queen in 1953. (C)DCT.

However, that’s as far as my memory of that great event goes.

But there is no doubt in my mind that it was an occasion that Dundonians back then believed that the accession of Queen Elizabeth to the throne of the United Kingdom was worth celebrating.

The celebratory arch put up in City Square, Dundee, to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation.
1953 – The celebratory arch put up in City Square, Dundee, to celebrate the Queen’s Coronation.

Now, more than 69 years later the children, grandchildren and, no doubt, great grandchildren, of those happy street-party goers in Grove Street believe that the same lady’s death was worthy of their tribute.

By the size and strength of their numbers on the Kingsway and all other roads into Dundee this week they showed that they recognised not only the service she had given to this country but also the genuine affection she had for Scotland and its people.

Members of the public gather to watch as the Queen's coffin passed through Dundee
Members of the public gather to watch as the Queen’s coffin passed through Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media.

In the decades between that coronation street party in Grove Street, and in the course of a long career in the inky trade, I have covered many aspects of the Queen’s reign – several Royal tours and all manner of political, constitutional and domestic wrangles that have affected the monarch, her government and her family.

Furthermore, the more of these situations I’ve witnessed the more I’ve come to accept, just like all those standing in quiet tribute on the Kingsway, the essential goodness and wisdom of the lady we have lost.

And if I expressed my surprise at how decent and respectful was the attitude of my fellow citizens towards Her Majesty’s cortege, bearing her coffin from Balmoral toEdinburgh, then I apologise for doubting them.

Connor Blake, 10, and Blair Inglis, 9, from Menziehall brought their two toy corgi dog toys to watch as the Queen’s coffin passed through Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media.

I should have known that the joyful way Dundee had welcomed her coronation all those years ago was still how our city regarded her.

The events of the last few days have made me even prouder to be a Scot and a Dundonian.

As a nation and city we have done Queen Elizabeth proud, which is no more than she deserved.

Alan Cochrane is a columnist and pundit who was born in Dundee and began work as a journalist with DC Thomson before going on to a career spanning five decades and including senior positions in Fleet Street and Edinburgh.

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
