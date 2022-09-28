JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome By Jacq Kelly September 28 2022, 5.04pm Updated: September 28 2022, 7.25pm 0 Meghan Markle at the Queen's funeral. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Opinion KEZIA DUGDALE: Keir Starmer's Labour Party has much to celebrate - and much more… 0 KEVIN PRINGLE: Scotland can do better than mimicking Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts 0 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big - starting with a land grab on… 6 COURIER OPINION: St Andrews student protests shine light on housing issues 0 JIM SPENCE: Cultural poverty can crush us too - don't let reverse snobbery keep… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: What's in a name? (Or how I narrowly avoided being called Pernod) 0 COURIER OPINION: Mini-Budget again casts spotlight on Scotland's inability to chart its own course 1 ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the… 0 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee school dinners pictures make me grateful I was a nineties child 0 COURIER OPINION: Probe into police handling of missing Perth man's death must be made… 0 Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 8 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 9 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal