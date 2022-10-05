KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to make ends meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Bricks and mortar are more prison than home for those struggling to make ends meet

By Kezia Dugdale
October 5 2022, 6.16pm
Hundreds marched through Dundee last weekend to protest the rising cost of living.
Hundreds marched through Dundee last weekend to protest the rising cost of living.

Two hundred thousand Scots missed a rent or mortgage payment in the last 12 months according to Citizens Advice Scotland.

That’s a shocking new fact from an organisation at the frontline of trying to help people cope with the rising cost of their food, heating and well, pretty much everything, thanks to inflation.

The same bit of research declared that 36% of us run out of money before payday.

And that’s all before the winter that lies ahead of us.

There’s been plenty of coverage of rising energy costs and a good bit about the rising costs of food too. But in my book, not nearly enough attention given to rising housing costs.

This week the Scottish Government took decisive action and introduced an emergency bill to freeze rents and to ban evictions for the winter.

In three days they’ll pass a piece of legislation that normally takes nine months.

Housing cost crisis hitting tenants and landlords alike

Evictions were banned like this before, specifically during the pandemic and that worked pretty effectively.

It makes a lot of sense that as a health pandemic is replaced by a poverty pandemic, the same level of drastic action is taken to protect tenants.

The rent freeze is welcome too, but a bit more of a mixed bag.

For starters it applies to both social and private rented sector tenants.

For those in social housing, via a housing association or council, it’s not a massive bit of comfort.

Their rents already went up early this year in the spring and weren’t expected to do so again until next spring. So there’s no immediate saving there.

It’s a different story for private landlords though, who will now find that they can’t hike tenants’ rents or indeed turf them out if they can’t pay.

An emergency rent freeze is on the table as Scotland faces a housing cost crisis.

Organisations representing landlords are up in arms and are expected to challenge the legislation as early as Friday in the courts.

It’s not yet clear whether such a move would stop the rent freeze coming into place or not.

There’s a lot of uncertainty ahead in that regard.

But what of those people who own their own homes?

Mortgage more prison than privilege

Mortgage rates are now hitting 6%, which is twice what they were a month ago.

That’s bad enough but what’s more worrying is what is referred to as the mortgage burden.

That’s the percentage of our income that we spend on our mortgage and it’s soaring.

As of today it stands at upwards of 26%.

That’s the highest it’s been since the late ’80s and if you remember those heady days, you’ll know it preceded the biggest housing crash in modern history.

Could that be around the corner once again?

Hundreds of thousands of people defaulting on their mortgage because they just can’t make ends meet?

It doesn’t appear to matter whether you are a house owner or a renter, the vast majority of people in the country are really feeling the bricks and mortar surrounding them towering in over their heads.

People paying price for PM’s incompetence

Citizens Advice had already seen a 25% increase in the number of people reading their webpage “What do you do if you can’t pay your mortgage?” back in August.

That was long before Liz Truss’s government spooked the markets, crashed pension funds and forced the Bank of England to buy up loan debt in order to stabilise the economy.

This is an entirely self-inflicted wound on the UK economy, caused by a cavalier and out of touch government with agenda no one voted for.

But we’re the ones who are all paying the price.

The rage is real.

Meanwhile, if you are one of those people struggling just now, please do take some time to see how organisations like Citizens Advice can help you.

They also have a brilliant tool called moneymap.scot which you can use to ensure you’re getting all the support you’re entitled to.

