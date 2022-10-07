STEVE FINAN: I’ve been fascinated to hear other points of view on Dundee city boundary debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: I’ve been fascinated to hear other points of view on Dundee city boundary debate

By Steve Finan
October 7 2022, 11.30am Updated: October 7 2022, 11.58am
Dundee's boundaries have been the subject of much discussion this week. Picture: DC Thomson.
Dundee's boundaries have been the subject of much discussion this week. Picture: DC Thomson.

My blethers last week about extending Dundee’s city boundaries to take in surrounding small towns has been chatted about quite extensively.

It has been interesting, and I have been fascinated to hear other points of view.

I have been given food for thought.

I have a confession. I was born in Clement Park Nursing Home in Dundee, but brought up, for the first 24 years of my life, in Monifieth.

But (and this is the important bit) I consider myself a Dundonian.

My father grew up in Gellatly Street (his tenement was demolished long ago to create a car park). My mother lived on South Tay Street.

For several years of my life, Monifieth was part of Tayside Region, as was Dundee.

I have always felt that I come from Dundee. If I am away from the city and anyone asks where I’m from, I answer Dundee. I’m proud to say it.

So I’m not looking out wanting to grab; I’m looking in wanting to be part of it.

Argument for bigger Dundee is clear

I think the economic argument is plainly in favour of a larger Dundee.

Waste management, licensing of taxis, roads, parking, maintenance of public spaces – it makes sense to have shared services, organised consistently, administered from the same place.

People living on the same street have different councils collecting bins. That is ridiculous.

If you live in Invergowrie, your council is miles away in Perth. If you live in Wellbank, your council is miles away in Forfar. It doesn’t make sense.

Tealing is in the Dundee East parliamentary constituency. Birkhill and Muirhead are in Dundee West. They all have Dundee postcodes. There is, especially towards Monifieth, no break in the urban area.

Services like bin collections, taxi licences and parking could be streamlined by expanding Dundee, says Steve. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

To all intents and purposes, this is all “greater Dundee”. If you are unwell in Tayport, you visit Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. If you live in Inchture and want to attend a football match you visit Tannadice or Dens. If you’re in Carnoustie and want to buy a new coat, you shop in Dundee.

Look at a map of Edinburgh’s sprawling city boundaries, then compare Dundee’s straitjacketed border. Is that consistent? Is that fair?

The smaller villages owe their prosperity to the city. Turning the argument around a bit: if Dundee didn’t exist how would surrounding communities fare?

They would be remote settlements akin to Golspie, Durness, or Machrihanish. They need Dundee. Where would everyone work if not Dundee?

To my mind, while the discussion is interesting, the conclusion is plain.

I challenge the city fathers to approach whoever they need to approach to make this idea a reality. Which Dundee councillor will step forward and take the lead?

