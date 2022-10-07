Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that’s sure to be star of the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that’s sure to be star of the show

By Brian Stormont
October 7 2022, 11.45am Updated: October 7 2022, 3.00pm
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Turmeric garlic pilaf.

Rice is often regarded as a sideshow, the supporting act to the main event.

However, this dish of turmeric garlic pilaf from Your Food Fantasy can be the star of the show.

All types of rice offer equally good value as they are convenient, full of nutrients, easy to cook, and versatile.

In fact, rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, even snacks.

Like this recipe? Take a look at a line-up of other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Turmeric garlic pilaf, by Your Food Fantasy

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 350g basmati rice
  • 2 tsp turmeric
  • 2 star anise seeds
  • 5-6 black peppercorns
  • 2-3 cloves
  • 1 inch cinnamon stick
  • 2 black cardamom
  • 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp cumin seeds
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6-7 cloves garlic (sliced/chopped)
  • 1 large onion (thinly sliced)
  • 20g cashews
  • 45g green peas
  • 15g raisins

Method

  1. Wash and soak rice in water for minimum 30 minutes.
  2. Bring 1.2l of water to boil in a large saucepan, add soaked rice, turmeric powder, star anise seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon stick, black cardamom, and 2 tbsp of oil. Gently stir, then let the rice boil for five to seven minutes.
  3. Once rice is cooked (rice should be soft) switch off the heat and drain in a colander. Let it sit for five minutes.
  4. Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, bay leaves and stir. Add sliced garlic and onion to it and saute till they are golden in colour. Add cashews and saute again.
  5. Now add peas and saute again. Cover the pan with lid and let peas cook for three to four minutes. Add raisins and saute. Add cooked rice and mix well. Cover the pan again and let rice steam for three to four minutes.
  6. Switch off the heat and serve the rice hot. Enjoy!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
VIDEO: Highlights from The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as winners announced
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
Menu Food and Drink Awards 2020 winners
Shortlist for The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 as excitement builds ahead of…
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Do you remember Meri-Mate? The fizzy drinks that took Dundee by storm
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Midweek meal: A mushroom broth that is 'good for the health and soul'

Most Read

1
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Turmeric garlic pilaf.
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Turmeric garlic pilaf.
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
Cupar Swimming Club is one of the best in Scotland
Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts

Editor's Picks