Comfort Food Friday: A turmeric garlic pilaf that’s sure to be star of the show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rice is often regarded as a sideshow, the supporting act to the main event.

However, this dish of turmeric garlic pilaf from Your Food Fantasy can be the star of the show.

All types of rice offer equally good value as they are convenient, full of nutrients, easy to cook, and versatile.

In fact, rice is one of the few foods that can be enjoyed sweet or savoury, hot or cold and for every meal of the day, even snacks.

Like this recipe? Take a look at a line-up of other Comfort Food Friday recipes here.

Turmeric garlic pilaf, by Your Food Fantasy

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

350g basmati rice

2 tsp turmeric

2 star anise seeds

5-6 black peppercorns

2-3 cloves

1 inch cinnamon stick

2 black cardamom

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

6-7 cloves garlic (sliced/chopped)

1 large onion (thinly sliced)

20g cashews

45g green peas

15g raisins

Method

Wash and soak rice in water for minimum 30 minutes. Bring 1.2l of water to boil in a large saucepan, add soaked rice, turmeric powder, star anise seeds, black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon stick, black cardamom, and 2 tbsp of oil. Gently stir, then let the rice boil for five to seven minutes. Once rice is cooked (rice should be soft) switch off the heat and drain in a colander. Let it sit for five minutes. Heat the remaining oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, bay leaves and stir. Add sliced garlic and onion to it and saute till they are golden in colour. Add cashews and saute again. Now add peas and saute again. Cover the pan with lid and let peas cook for three to four minutes. Add raisins and saute. Add cooked rice and mix well. Cover the pan again and let rice steam for three to four minutes. Switch off the heat and serve the rice hot. Enjoy!