Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released – can you spot yourself?

Organisers of Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 have released a video of the event which saw more than 2,400 walkers take up the challenge.

The film – set to Everybody Dance Now played by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – shows walkers setting off, smiling and waving as they clock up the miles and celebrating as they cross the finish line.

You can watch it here and see if you spot yourself or someone you know.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video

Participants who completed the 26-mile Mighty Stride, 13-mile Big Stroll or three-mile Wee Wander on August 21 raised a record £930,000 for more than 300 charities.

Routes started in St Andrews, Tayport and Broughty Ferry and finished at Monifieth, where walkers were presented with their well-earned medals.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph were there on the day to photograph the fun and meet some of the participants.

We also published a roll of honour afterwards.

Among the local charities to benefit were Help For Kids, Dundee Bairns, Soccer Street Scotland and Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

The £620,000 collected in donations and sponsorship by walkers was topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

It was the first time the Dundee Kiltwalk had been held since pre-Covid, the 2021 event being staged virtually.