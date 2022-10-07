Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released – can you spot yourself?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released – can you spot yourself?

By Cheryl Peebles
October 7 2022, 11.51am
Julie and Duncan Strachan, from Aberdeen, were among the Kiltwalkers who set off from St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Julie and Duncan Strachan, from Aberdeen, were among the Kiltwalkers who set off from St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Organisers of Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 have released a video of the event which saw more than 2,400 walkers take up the challenge.

The film – set to Everybody Dance Now played by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – shows walkers setting off, smiling and waving as they clock up the miles and celebrating as they cross the finish line.

You can watch it here and see if you spot yourself or someone you know.

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video

Participants who completed the 26-mile Mighty Stride, 13-mile Big Stroll or three-mile Wee Wander on August 21 raised a record £930,000 for more than 300 charities.

Routes started in St Andrews, Tayport and Broughty Ferry and finished at Monifieth, where walkers were presented with their well-earned medals.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph were there on the day to photograph the fun and meet some of the participants.

We also published a roll of honour afterwards.

Among the local charities to benefit were Help For Kids, Dundee Bairns, Soccer Street Scotland and Dundee and Angus Foodbank.

The £620,000 collected in donations and sponsorship by walkers was topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

It was the first time the Dundee Kiltwalk had been held since pre-Covid, the 2021 event being staged virtually.

