COURIER OPINION: Fife sheriff is right to be shocked by police assaults

Violent and volatile situations are part and parcel of the job

for frontline police officers in Scotland.

Therefore it is no surprise that some officers might be hurt in the

line of duty.

But the sheer number of assaults in which police officers are victims

– an average of almost 20 every day in Scotland last year according to

official figures – is still disgraceful in the cold light of day.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith has seen it all in his career on the bench.

But, since a move to Fife last year, even he has been left shocked by the

number of assaults meted out to police officers on the streets of the kingdom.

He is right to be so concerned.

It may be idealistic, but officers should be able to go about their lawful duties without fear of hindrance, harassment or violence.

It is up to the courts to show offenders the error of their ways.

Sheriff Niven-Smith and his colleagues are right to prioritise the protection of those whose job it is to protect the public.

The thin blue line cannot get much thinner.

Zero tolerance of police assault is the only answer.