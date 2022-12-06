EWAN GURR: Parents must be allowed to robustly object to events like Miss Peaches’ DCA drag queen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

EWAN GURR: Parents must be allowed to robustly object to events like Miss Peaches’ DCA drag queen show

By Ewan Gurr
December 6 2022, 1.15pm Updated: December 6 2022, 1.18pm
Drag queen Miss Peaches was scheduled to host the Drag Queen Storytime event at the DCA on Saturday. Image: Miss Peaches/DCA.
Drag queen Miss Peaches was scheduled to host the Drag Queen Storytime event at the DCA on Saturday. Image: Miss Peaches/DCA.

A storytelling show for children hosted by a drag queen and scheduled to take place on Saturday was cancelled after “hateful and intimidatory behaviour…led to the performer feeling unsafe.”

Local drag queen – Miss Peaches – was due to appear as part of the ‘Transcendent’ season at Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) in Dundee, which took place from Thursday 1 to Sunday 4 December.

However, Saturday’s Drag Queen Storytime, for children aged between two and 10, did not go ahead after “abusive and threatening messages” were reported to police.

The statement released on Saturday by the DCA indicated: “We are appalled that she (Miss Peaches) and members of our team have received abusive and threatening messages this week…”

They added: “We refuse to be intimidated by hate speech and abusive behaviour and hope very much to reschedule this event soon.”

The apology, issued publicly to ticketholders, also stated the DCA will make a donation to LGBT Youth Scotland to recognise struggles faced by those who are LGBT and face prejudice “on a daily basis”.

‘Same rights must be extended to parents’

So what are we to make of all this?

Well, the DCA, as a registered charity, has a right to hold whatever events it and its trustees see fit.

If they want to put on shows for children and charge a fee for them then that is their prerogative and those performing should be able to do so with adequate protections afforded by law.

I also think most citizens would consider hateful and intimidatory behaviour to be unacceptable and, if allegations were investigated and found to be accurate, I am sure they would also support using the full extent of the law to quash it.

Equally – if indeed we are talking about equality here – these same rights must also be extended to parents and members of the public who wish to explicitly reject and even robustly object to such events taking place especially when they are the ones to whom such events are marketed.

Many parents consider drag queens to be adult entertainers and Miss Peaches’ social media output certainly gives this impression.

Miss Peaches.

Parents and guardians are the jury in these instances and can exert a right to stay away, as most appeared to do judging by the ticket sales.

The DCA marketed Drag Queen Storytime as “a fantastic, fun experience for children and families” and the ‘Transcendent’ season as “an exploration of the ways that people exceed and push past perceived gender and sexual norms”.

This language was also used in the social media promotional material for this event.

‘Explicit social media profile’

Quite how such an exploration is considered appropriate for children between two and 10 years old, I personally struggle to fathom.

Furthermore, the advert on the DCA social media page linked to Miss Peaches’ explicit social media profile.

The first time I wrote about a related subject was in 2020 when Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP, Mhairi Black, accompanied a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’ to Glencoats Primary School in Paisley.

Mhairi Black.

There was widespread outrage and the then Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, John Swinney, said parents raised “understandable concerns”.

Historically, these events have been held in libraries and public spaces and are voluntary options for parents to educate their children on LGBT inclusion.

The first in Dundee took place in July 2018.

Separately, Police Scotland released its own statement.

It said: “Officers received a report of threatening messages being made online in relation to a planned show at Dundee Contemporary Arts gallery.”

They added: “Following inquiries, no criminality was established.”

While charities can do as they see fit, parents will make up their own minds but I don’t think this kind of material should be in schools.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented