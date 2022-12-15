LYNNE HOGGAN: Nobody cares if you – or someone else – has worn that party dress before

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of year when Christmas parties and festive events are coming up, and the pressure is on show up in a new outfit.

But why do we feel the need to buy new stuff all the time?

I used to be particularly bad for this.

I felt that if I didn’t get something new to wear I wouldn’t feel “dressy”.

Or people would know it was something I’d had on before.

(They don’t.)

But now I am all for pre loved items. I could say second-hand, but hearing that can put people off.

Whatever you call them, and whether they’re from the local charity shop, or a website like eBay or Vinted, I have found some amazing items.

And I haven’t had to break the bank.

Shop second-hand, or shake up what you have

I love a good rummage through the rails at the charity shops. You can pick up some great finds and it’s fun at the same time.

I am a bargain hunter. So finding something I love in a charity shop always feels like a little win.

And it’s nice to think you’ve also helped donate to a good cause at the same time.

Of course, another way of saving pennies is to WEAR SOMETHING YOU’VE ALREADY HAD ON.

Even if it was just a few weeks ago.

Change it up with a different colour of shoe, or add a different belt.

The reality is nobody is really that interested in what you’re wearing and whether you’ve had it on in the past or not.

We worry too much about things like that and nobody else cares.

Have a clear-out, bag a bargain

I had a huge clear-out this week.

Getting rid of clothes can be an annoying task.

Maybe you’re like me and you have clothes that still have sentimental value. Items that don’t fit but you keep them too because maybe you will. One day.

But this week I was brutal and I threw out a pile of clothes I don’t have a place for – or a body for – any more.

Some of it I donated to a local charity shop; other bits I put on the Vinted buy and sell app, where my second-hand stuff might even make me a bit of extra cash.

And while I was there, of course I had a browse for bargains.

I’ve got a glittery dress for the festive season that cost me £3 on there, plus a couple of quid for postage. What a steal.

Ey up! When Charity Shop Sue needs to stock up on second hand sequins, where better to go than the #Strictly wardrobe department? 👀@CharityShopSue pic.twitter.com/U1ZeZFHTr1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2021

If you’re not sold on second-hand goods, dip your toe in. I guarantee you’ll be hooked too.

Sustainable fashion is becoming more and more popular all the time.

And although it’s nice to walk into a shop and buy a brand new item you’ve been eyeing up for ages, there’s something very satisfying about being able to kit yourself out in a whole new outfit for under £20.

Even better, you get the chance to tell everyone how you only paid X amount for it.

Because if there’s one thing I know about Scottish shoppers, it’s that we love a bargain and we love a brag.