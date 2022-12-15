LYNNE HOGGAN: Nobody cares if you – or someone else – has worn that party dress before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Nobody cares if you – or someone else – has worn that party dress before

By Lynne Hoggan
December 15 2022, 5.13pm
young woman in sparkly party dress.
It's Christmas party dress season, but shop second-hand and you'll save yourself a fortune. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s that time of year when Christmas parties and festive events are coming up, and the pressure is on show up in a new outfit.

But why do we feel the need to buy new stuff all the time?

I used to be particularly bad for this.

I felt that if I didn’t get something new to wear I wouldn’t feel “dressy”.

Or people would know it was something I’d had on before.

(They don’t.)

image shows the writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "There's something very satisfying about being able to kit yourself out in a whole new outfit for under £20."

But now I am all for pre loved items. I could say second-hand, but hearing that can put people off.

Whatever you call them, and whether they’re from the local charity shop, or a website like eBay or Vinted, I have found some amazing items.

And I haven’t had to break the bank.

Shop second-hand, or shake up what you have

I love a good rummage through the rails at the charity shops. You can pick up some great finds and it’s fun at the same time.

rack of mismatched clothes in a charity shop.
Second-hand needn’t mean second-rate if you have a good charity shop nearby. Image: Shutterstock.

I am a bargain hunter. So finding something I love in a charity shop always feels like a little win.

And it’s nice to think you’ve also helped donate to a good cause at the same time.

Of course, another way of saving pennies is to WEAR SOMETHING YOU’VE ALREADY HAD ON.

Even if it was just a few weeks ago.

Change it up with a different colour of shoe, or add a different belt.

mobile phone showing Vinted app.
The Vinted app is a great place to buy and sell second-hand clothes. Image: Shutterstock.

The reality is nobody is really that interested in what you’re wearing and whether you’ve had it on in the past or not.

We worry too much about things like that and nobody else cares.

Have a clear-out, bag a bargain

I had a huge clear-out this week.

Getting rid of clothes can be an annoying task.

Maybe you’re like me and you have clothes that still have sentimental value. Items that don’t fit but you keep them too because maybe you will. One day.

Untidy wardrobe crammed with clothes.
Emptying out your wardrobe can free up cash as well as space. Image: Shutterctock.

But this week I was brutal and I threw out a pile of clothes I don’t have a place for  – or a body for – any more.

Some of it I donated to a local charity shop; other bits I put on the Vinted buy and sell app, where my second-hand stuff might even make me a bit of extra cash.

And while I was there, of course I had a browse for bargains.

I’ve got a glittery dress for the festive season that cost me £3 on there, plus a couple of quid for postage. What a steal.

If you’re not sold on second-hand goods, dip your toe in. I guarantee you’ll be hooked too.

Sustainable fashion is becoming more and more popular all the time.

And although it’s nice to walk into a shop and buy a brand new item you’ve been eyeing up for ages, there’s something very satisfying about being able to kit yourself out in a whole new outfit for under £20.

Even better, you get the chance to tell everyone how you only paid X amount for it.

Because if there’s one thing I know about Scottish shoppers, it’s that we love a bargain and we love a brag.

