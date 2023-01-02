ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee

By Andrew Batchelor
January 2 2023, 5.09pm
a rainbow over Dundee.
Brighter days lie ahead for Dundee in 2023. Image: Shutterstock.

With 2023 now well under way, there are so many exciting things I am looking forward to in this new year, both for Dundee and myself.

Take the World Karate Championships, for example.

The event will be returning to Dundee in the summer, five years after they last took place in the city, bringing excitement and joy to spectators and athletes.

Just like the 2018 event, the 2023 gathering will open up a lot of opportunities for Dundee socially and economically.

And it will once again show that Dundee has the ability to host international events on this scale.

the writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "2023 is going to be another exciting year for Dundee and its people and I can't wait to see what the next 12 months bring."

When it comes to the ongoing transformation of the city, the recent news that the Eden Project will be opening an office and becoming more of a presence in Dundee is exciting.

The wildflowers that have been planted across Dundee over the past year have been a brilliant initiative and seeing them bloom at Morgan Academy was a joy to watch over the spring and summer. I hope we will see many more blossom in the year ahead.

Dundee venues marking 2023 milestones

2023 is also a year of big anniversaries in Dundee, not least the centenary of the Caird Hall.

I hope we can look forward to a celebratory event for the music venue which has brought so much joy to Dundonians and had such an impact on city life over the last 100 years.

Dundee Ice Arena hosting the world karate championships in 2018.
Large crowds at the WUKF Karate Championships at Dundee Ice Arena in 2018.
The Beatles on stage at the Caird Hall, Dundee.
The Beatles: one of the many acts to play the Caird Hall, Dunde.

A concert at the venue, commemorating some of the best moments the Caird Hall has seen over the past hundred years could bring in quite a crowd.

This is the place that has hosted everyone from The Beatles’ iconic performance in 1963 to Queen in 1975, so imagine the show we could put on.

V&A Dundee is also celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023. And with the new exhibition, Tartan, due to open in April, it is fitting that the museum is going down the route of traditional Scottish design for its flagship event.

a tartan kilt spread out
Tartan is the focus of the next major exhibition at V&A Dundee. Image: Jonathan Faiers.

I look forward to seeing what it’s all about.

Me, Dundee and 2023

And of course, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Dundee Culture.

I was 12 when I set up the brand.

At the time Dundee was bidding to become UK City of Culture in 2017. I thought it needed a social media presence to support the ambition, and so I started it myself.

Andrew Batchelor aged 12, when he first set up Dundee Culture.
Andrew Batchelor aged 12, when he first set up Dundee Culture.

I never imagined I would still be running it when the city lost out to Hull but Dundee is still throwing up so much to celebrate every single day.

The support has been incredible and I have a few surprises that I am looking forward to sharing as we mark the 10-year anniversary.

2023 is going to be another exciting year for Dundee and its people and I can’t wait to see what the next 12 months bring for our bonnie wee city.

