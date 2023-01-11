COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope

By The Courier
January 11 2023, 2.12pm Updated: January 11 2023, 2.14pm
site of the new mental health crisis centre.
The Dundee mental health crisis centre will be based in South Ward Road.

It is certainly frustrating that Dundee’s new mental health crisis centre has been hit by another delay.

But, thankfully the latest setback is only temporary.

The enormous fire which engulfed the Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee in November put paid to hopes of the centre’s completion last month.

However, in the coming weeks the centre will be ready to accept its first clients.

When it does so, it will come not a moment too soon.

The old Robertson's furniture store on fire.
The Dundee mental health crisis centre is close to the old Robertson’s Furniture store, which had to be demolished following a fire in November. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A long time prior to the Covid outbreak it was recognised that mental ill health – and the acute crisis situations it can throw up for individuals – was a pandemic in itself.

Covid simply exacerbated the issue, with the impacts of lockdown and social isolation still felt today.

With mental ill health there are no easy, one-size-fits-all answers.

It manifests in many ways and that is why the care provided must be comprehensive – both immediate and long term.

The new Dundee unit is now not far away from opening its doors.

It will be a welcome addition to the region’s armoury against mental ill health.

And hopefully it will go on to prove an exemplar of good practice and a beacon of hope to those who are suffering.

No one can doubt how necessary that is.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Seuna Walker sitting on steps on holiday with her two young daughters.
GORDON WALKER: My wife got one thing wrong - it's been five years and…
Parking sign with an elecronic sign under it, which reads 'Full'
STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one…
Health secretary Humza Yousaf in the Scottigh Parliament.
KEVIN PRINGLE: NHS future deserves deeper discussion, not political point-scoring
Martel Maxwell with other celebrities on the set of the TV quiz show House of Games.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They're a bit like childbirth
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander takes a selfie with members of the SNP group.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee Council independence debate is a pointless SNP stunt
two women next to a colourful display of gladioli.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can't let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
Young woman in a cloud of vape 'smoke'.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee vape litter is my sign to kick this habit too
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry - get over it and go and do something…

Most Read

1
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious
2
Lianne Bryant-Ness had been showering when the intruder entered her home. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway
3
The Regal Cinema on October 13 1936. Image: DC Thomson.
How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view
4
Forfar paedophile Alistair Lee leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence
5
McGrath is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash
6
Graeme Dewar and Sally Hamilton leave court.
Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con
7
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
8
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
9
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer as the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Dunfermline is called off. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club…
10
Inside the Tayport factory of textiles firm Scott & Fyfe, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’

More from The Courier

The Dundee Cats Protection centre on Foundry Lane. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fears for animal welfare after permanent closure of Dundee Cats Protection centre
England captain Owen Farrell has been banned for another dangerous tackle, but may still make the Six Nations.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland game is the least important element of another lax…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath to return to Birmingham City. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham…
The Healthcare Environmental Services depot in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm
Officials inspect the water-logged Dens pitch last night. Image: Craig Brown.
Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off
John Alexander at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs…
Our interactive map shows the latest Dundee Waterfront developments. Image: DC Thomson
Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Tonic, on the Nethergate
Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times'
Lewis Vaughan is to be rewarded with a testimonial. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial

Editor's Picks