COURIER OPINION: Dundee mental health crisis centre can be a beacon of hope

It is certainly frustrating that Dundee’s new mental health crisis centre has been hit by another delay.

But, thankfully the latest setback is only temporary.

The enormous fire which engulfed the Robertson’s furniture store in Dundee in November put paid to hopes of the centre’s completion last month.

However, in the coming weeks the centre will be ready to accept its first clients.

When it does so, it will come not a moment too soon.

A long time prior to the Covid outbreak it was recognised that mental ill health – and the acute crisis situations it can throw up for individuals – was a pandemic in itself.

Covid simply exacerbated the issue, with the impacts of lockdown and social isolation still felt today.

With mental ill health there are no easy, one-size-fits-all answers.

It manifests in many ways and that is why the care provided must be comprehensive – both immediate and long term.

Tayside has “a long way to go” in fixing its mental health crisis, according to a new report published three years after a probe into failings at centres such as Dundee’s Carseview.https://t.co/bL14gZV9lk — Derek Healey (@DerekHealey_) January 11, 2023

The new Dundee unit is now not far away from opening its doors.

It will be a welcome addition to the region’s armoury against mental ill health.

And hopefully it will go on to prove an exemplar of good practice and a beacon of hope to those who are suffering.

No one can doubt how necessary that is.