STEVE FINAN: Fans’ memories will be best part of new book on Dundee United’s title win

By Steve Finan
January 18 2023, 1.56pm Updated: January 18 2023, 3.52pm
The love and dedication of fans will be central to Steve's upcoming Dundee United book. Image: DC Thomson.
The love and dedication of fans will be central to Steve's upcoming Dundee United book. Image: DC Thomson.

Professional football clubs don’t pay enough attention to supporters.

Too often the unceasing loyalty and flow of cash are taken for granted.

I’ve been trying, in a small way, to rectify this.

When I’m not scribbling nonsense, I write books about football nostalgia.

My current project, in conjunction with the club, celebrates the 40th anniversary of Dundee United winning the Scottish Premier Division in 1982-83.

The book is in three parts. A game-by-game account of that season; reminiscences of players; and (the best part) memories of fans.

Jim McLean with the Premier Division trophy Dundee United won in 1982/83.
Jim McLean with the Premier Division trophy Dundee United won in 1982/83.

And I’m doing something different with the “dedicated to” page.

Usually, a book is dedicated to the author’s wife or (if they’re after a new contract) their agent.

But I invited fans to send names of “good Arabs” to dedicate my book to.

The fans’ part in the history is important. Down the years you hear of great players, great games, great goals.

What about great fans? Those who attended in all weathers, season after season, decade after trophy-free decade.

They deserve recognition.

Framed shirts and fish and chips…

One contributor, Peter Boag, told me of his father Joe, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago.

Joe saw it all but doesn’t now remember the league win.

But Peter still takes him to the odd game, the less busy ones, because Joe and Peter enjoy being at Tannadice together. It brings a part of Joe back for a little while.

I am able to put in weel-kent Dundee names like Philip Mulholland, now in his 90s, whose uncle John Mulholland captained United 100 years ago.

Another fan told of going with his dad to stand in The Shed for years. But as his dad’s cancer progressed they stood in the stand enclosure, then sat in the stand, then the wheelchair section.

His dad lived long enough to see the league won.

Dundee United great Dave Bowman in the “Belhaven” strip.

There are lots of names. Stan McColl, who gave his nephew Andy his framed, signed “Bellhaven” strip, presented to him when he retired.

Stan is now gone, but the shirt still hangs in Andy’s hallway.

Ron Drozdziak told me of his father Karol, a Polish soldier unable to get home after the war (a common tale).

Karol married a local girl and chose to support United, the underdogs in the city at that time.

Karol had been unwell in 1983. The day the league was won, instead of hitting the pubs Ron went to tell his dad all about the game.

Karol died in the December of that year but Ron retains that poignant, happy memory.

I heard from a woman who wasn’t remotely interested in football, but remembered how ecstatic her dad was.

He didn’t go out that night, either; he bought fish and chips for his family and celebrated with those he loved best.

He passed many years ago but having his name in the book gives the daughter a wonderfully warm feeling.

She says her dad would be quietly very proud to be part of the history.

But you don’t need a sad story to get in the book. The only qualification is to be a fan.

We are United in this.

Email names to Steve at champs83@dundeeunitedfc.co.uk

