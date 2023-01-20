REBECCA BAIRD: Police Scotland must look into officers – what are they so afraid of finding?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REBECCA BAIRD: Police Scotland must look into officers – what are they so afraid of finding?

By Rebecca Baird
January 20 2023, 4.57pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.25pm
Can Police Scotland win back public trust without an external review of its vetting procedure? Image: Shurrtstock/DC Thomson.
Can Police Scotland win back public trust without an external review of its vetting procedure? Image: Shurrtstock/DC Thomson.

“A man I don’t know just walked into my house and I’m here all alone.”

That was the refrain running through my mind the last time I had to deal with the police.

The man in question? A police officer. A nice one, luckily for me.

(That sentence alone is enough to sum up the problem, isn’t it?)

Let me set the scene – it was a Sunday night, I was in my pyjamas painting my nails, and I heard a knock at the door.

When I looked through my peephole and saw a lone police officer – a young man a little taller than me – I immediately panicked.

Who’s hurt? Who’s dead? What’s going on? 

No one was hurt and no one was dead, except my car, which had been spectacularly totalled down the street.

The officer just needed to ask me some questions and get my insurance details. He was professional, kind and detached.

It was cold. I let him in. Fine.

It wasn’t until I was crouched on the floor surrounded by policy documents, brain-rotted from incessant jangling hold music, with the officer standing over me, that I started to panic again, this time for a much more solid reason.

A man I don’t know just walked into my house and I’m here all alone.

‘If a police officer attacks you, who do you call?’

If it sounds paranoid or over-cautious, you have the privilege of never having had a reason to feel unsafe in your own home, and I am jealous of you.

But police officers, by the nature of their job, often encounter people who don’t know they’re coming, and may feel vulnerable. That’s not something they can prevent.

So it would be really excellent if we knew, implicitly, that they could be trusted.

You’d think, since their job is to protect the public, that that would be a given.

The police are supposed to be beacons of integrity, safe harbours for people to gravitate towards when they are at their most vulnerable.

Sarah Everard was killed by Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens. Image: DC Thomson.

But the murk around the murders of Sarah Everard and the 15 other women killed by UK police officers in the last 13 years has hit headlines too many times for any of us to continue labouring under the delusion that a badge and a hi-vis makes someone any more trustworthy than anyone else.

And we’re left with an insidious lack of trust that goes beyond individual crimes.

Because if a police officer attacks you… who do you call then? Another one?

Carrick used position to ‘control and coerce’ rape victims

That was the exact dilemma that rapist David Carrick used to his advantage.

This week, serial abuser Carrick admitting to committing dozens of assaults, including 20 rapes, against 12 women while working his way up the ranks of the Metropolitan police force.

He used his position to “control and coerce” his victims, according to the Met.

And the most sickening part of this story is that it could have been prevented.

Carrick had already been accused of two offences by his former partner the year before he entered the police force.

He was brought to the attention of the police nine times – including for rape allegations – between 2000 and 2021.

Metropolitan Police Constable David Carrick, 48, from Stevenage, Herts, who has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. Image: Shutterstock.

Still, he sailed through so-called ‘vetting’ procedures, ended up being allowed to carry a gun, and remained in a position of power over citizens for years.

The campaign of intimidation that he used to silence his victims was directly enabled by his position.

And so 12 of those citizens paid the consequence because one evil man “slipped through the cracks” of a thoroughly broken system.

Forgive me if I don’t believe this is the story of one bad apple.

Vows to do better are not enough anymore

Now that he’s been found out, there are vows of reform – just like there were from the Met when the country grieved Sarah Everard.

(To no woman’s surprise, no effort was made to reinvestigate Carrick at that point, despite rape accusations having been made against him.)

The Home Office has asked forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to check their existing staff against national databases.

Meanwhile, devolved Police Scotland has not even committed to such bare-minimum measures, saying it already reviewed all cases where staff faced sexual allegations in October 2021 and found “no significant issues”.

Magic, we’re sorted then. It’s not like the Scottish police force has no history of corruption and cover-up culture or anything.

Oh wait…

Former Tayside police officer Angela Wilson. Image: Andrew Cawley.

It’s clear to me, as it seems to be for former senior Tayside officer Angela Wilson, that an external, third-party review of Police Scotland’s vetting procedures is the only acceptable next step if law enforcement is to even begin to regain the public’s trust.

Too many lives have been lost, too much trauma inflicted, and too much embedded corruption allowed to continue unchecked for far too long.

At this point, the entire institution is on trial – and it’s a case of guilty until proven innocent.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented