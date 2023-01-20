From 60 volunteers to six: How Newport’s Manna cafe has survived and still has community at its heart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

From 60 volunteers to six: How Newport’s Manna cafe has survived and still has community at its heart

By Maria Gran
January 20 2023, 5.00pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.25pm
Natalia Linda is one of Manna cafe's two No One Left Behind volunteers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Natalia Linda is one of Manna cafe's two No One Left Behind volunteers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After a volunteer-run Fife cafe struggled to stay open after the pandemic, a scheme to help hire paid staff has saved the popular venue.

Newport cafe Manna, known for its relaxed atmosphere and home baking, is a real community hub. Just three years ago it had 60 volunteers helping to run the venue.

Some would serve customers, others took care of the dishes and some were on baking duty. But as the pandemic hit and we went into lockdown, the volunteers disappeared.

As many were elderly and vulnerable, they were still shielding when the cafe opened back up again and some felt that their time as a volunteer had come to an end.

As lockdown meant Manna cafe had to close, its volunteers started slowly disappearing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Manager Diane Miller recalls having to completely change the way Manna operated.

“We would have three volunteers over four shifts a day, so you could have 12 different people working in one day,” she says.

“With 12 people a day, five days a week, we could have up to 60 different people helping a week.

“When we reopened after the pandemic, we had one staff member and one volunteer a day. And we were only open from 10am till 3pm, because there was still a limit on households mixing.”

Manna cafe at the heart of Newport

The Cupar Road cafe opened in 2006. It is run by the local church who wanted a presence in the town centre.

While operated fully by volunteers in the first 18 months, Diane was hired as a manager in November 2007 and has stayed in her post since.

Manna manager of 15 years, Diane Miller. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Since the start, Manna’s three aims have been to express the church’s faith of loving and reaching out to others in the community, fund a youth worker and focus on Fairtrade goods.

The cafe’s profits goes towards paying the manager’s and youth worker’s salaries and the running of the venue.

As either Diane or assistant manager Morag Rowley had to be at work after lockdown, Manna Cafe’s funds were taking a hit.

Diane explains: “We couldn’t ask volunteers to be responsible to adhere to all the Covid guidance. You did get people who couldn’t wear masks and so on, so having a manager there helped.

“But that had a financial implication, because the paid staff got more and more hours, while we got less and less volunteers.”

Vital help from Fife Council

In an attempt to get funds for more staff, chair of the Manna management committee Alison Heywood applied for the UK Government Kickstart Scheme. It provided funding to employers to create jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds.

Volunteer Sarah McCowan, management committee chair Alison Heywood, volunteer Natalia Linda and manager Diane Miller. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Unfortunately, Fife Council had reached its limit on placements and Manna missed out. But, they discovered a separate Scottish Government scheme, No One Left Behind (NOLB).

In April last year, the first two staff started on their six-month placements. The cafe paid their wages upfront and was reimbursed by Fife Council. Each staff member worked a minimum of 16 hours to a maximum of 36 hours a week.

Alison says: “The scheme has been vital in helping us run the cafe.

“We made the bold decision to open another day a week, even with fewer people. Having these two volunteers work under the scheme and get paid made a huge difference.

Sarah volunteers both in the cafe and on Manna’s management committee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Financially, we balanced our books by the end of the year and we’re thrilled about that.”

After their NOLB placement, one volunteer has gone to university and the other got a job. Two new volunteers started working in September and December, one of which is Natalia Linda from Ukraine.

Volunteers back at Manna cafe

Natalia and her daughter are living with Manna volunteer Sarah McCowan in Newport. Being part of the NOLB scheme means Natalia has been able to practice her English and become integrated in the community.

“I don’t want the scheme to end,” she says.

Natalia enjoys working in Manna and practicing her English. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The scheme comes to an end in March, but Alison hopes she can secure funding for another placement to continue for another six months.

After nine months with funded staff, Manna is back up to 30 volunteers and the managers have been able to take a step back.

Normality is returning to the cafe, and Diane can see the benefits that have come out of the NOLB scheme.

“They get the experience and we get the benefit of their time and contribution,” she says.

“We teach them the importance of time keeping and communication, just simple work principle to start them on the right path.

“We’re a small village with repeat custom, so it’s a gentle introduction to work. You start remembering orders and customers are generally very patient.”

Hundreds of jobs created across Fife

As Manna already took on young people as volunteers, the NOLB scheme meant the cafe could pay them for their work.

Diane says the scheme has been enjoyable, and Alison praises the good relationship they have built with Fife Council.

“We can all find negative things to say about the council, but they have been excellent to work with and very positive,” Alison says.

Manna still runs a small shop stocked with Fairtrade goods. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She highlights that she wishes there was more support available to the youngsters to help them move on after their placement ends. Volunteers at Manna have stepped in to help them with CVs and looking at future steps.

Fife Council supports a range of employability support services as part of the NOLB scheme. It has targeted adults and young people who might struggle to get a job to get them employed.

Service manager Kirsty Martin says: “We are on target this year, by the end of March, to create 146 jobs for long term unemployed people within the public and third sectors.

“We are also on target to create 160 jobs and apprenticeships for young people within private and third sector employers.

“Manna Cafe is one example of how we work with an employer to create additional job opportunities with a sector recovering from recent and current economic challenges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for page 6, menu Picture shows; Lamb pitta. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Want to create a dish with zest? This Scotch lamb and…
A range of dishes are on offer at Udon Thai Street Food in Leven. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh.
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson
Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee's first dedicated craft beer shop
A photo of haggis, neeps and tatties on a plate
Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!
Sarah Rankin's haggis Scotch egg.
Sarah Rankin's Scottish Larder: Putting fizz into new year of food surprises plus Scotch…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The Piggie Smalls burger with hash browns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Perth indie brunch hangout The Bulldog Frog is more than just Instagrammable
Peter Wood, owner of St Andrews Wine Company in his Bell Street store.
Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government's bottle return scheme 'ignorance'

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented