Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

By Chris Mugan
January 20 2023, 5.00pm
Mia Takemoto's Japadog.
Mia Takemoto's Japadog.

Tatha Gallery has reopened post-Christmas break with its regular review of last summer’s degree shows.

For The Graduates Show 2023, the Newport-based gallery has picked 10 young artists and makers that in 2022 completed courses at Scotland’s premier art schools – Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gray’s, Aberdeen, and, of course, Dundee’s own DJCAD.

Painting, sculpture, jewellery, textiles

Painting, sculpture, jewellery and – for the first time at Tatha – textiles all feature in what its team describe as “a strong and very inspiring collection of works from these exciting, emerging artists”.

Amanda Seibaek’s Reach.

Representing DJCAD’s recent graduates are a a textile artist and a jeweller.

Currently based in Edinburgh, Heidi Korkala hails from a small town in Norway, above the Arctic Circle.

Her eye-catching enamel work is inspired by Scotland’s rugged and remote landscapes, especially Assynt, that remind Heidi of her former home.

Born and raised in Latvia, Sandra Junele has remained in Dundee after graduation.

Reusing and upcycling

Her minimalist pieces belie a passion for creatively reusing and upcycling waste yarn that comes from early memories of her grandfather making furniture from scrap wood.

She says: “I’m very excited to be exhibiting work in the Tatha gallery space. It’s a great opportunity to showcase what I’ve been working on and get feedback from a new audience.”

  • The Graduates Show, Tatha Gallery, Newport-on-Tay until February 18.

www.tathagallery.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Lynne Hocking exhibition Picture shows; Lynne Hocking, artist behind Ancestral Connections. Image: Jeni Reid. . Meffan Museum and Art Gallery. Supplied by Meffan Museum and Art Gallery Date; Unknown
Artist Lynne weaves family history into Angus exhibition
South Wales trio The Bug Club are at Beat Generator next week.
GIG GUIDE: Bug Club heading for the Beat
Robert Burns' Auld Lang Syne was the song that brought Mairi to international attention.
Mairi Campbell a perfect Burns Night show for Perth
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rosie H Sullivan Dundee gig Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. na. Supplied by 7A MGMT Date; Unknown
Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan bringing headline tour to Perth Road pub
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Icebreaker Meltdown Picture shows; Luis Alcada. na. Supplied by Icebreaker Dundee Date; 06/02/2022
Dundee comedy outfit Icebreaker to host riverside 'Meltdown' for mental health
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Maggies Firewalk What's On Picture shows; Maggie's Firewalk. na. Supplied by Maggie's Dundee Date; Unknown
Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie's Dundee
Performers dressed as Vikings take part in a torch-lit march through Glasgow city centre this evening hosted by Celtic Connections in 2022.
Celtic Connections fields a host of local talent
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author Corrina Campbell tweetpitch success Picture shows; Corrina Campbell. Highlands. Supplied by MuckleMedia Date; Unknown
TweetPitch 2023 tips: Scottish children's author Corrina Campbell on how one Tweet changed her…
Atomic Crystal brooch pendant for material scientist Dr Charlotte Cochard, by jeweller Dr Karen Westland.
Women scientists' work as art at the McManus

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls
Scottish government funding to reduce the effects of poverty on educational attainment may be cut by 79% in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Councillors slam Scottish Government's £4.7m cut to Dundee's Scottish Attainment Challenge funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented