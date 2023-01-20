Work by 10 graduates on show at Tatha

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tatha Gallery has reopened post-Christmas break with its regular review of last summer’s degree shows.

For The Graduates Show 2023, the Newport-based gallery has picked 10 young artists and makers that in 2022 completed courses at Scotland’s premier art schools – Glasgow, Edinburgh, Gray’s, Aberdeen, and, of course, Dundee’s own DJCAD.

Painting, sculpture, jewellery and – for the first time at Tatha – textiles all feature in what its team describe as “a strong and very inspiring collection of works from these exciting, emerging artists”.

Representing DJCAD’s recent graduates are a a textile artist and a jeweller.

Currently based in Edinburgh, Heidi Korkala hails from a small town in Norway, above the Arctic Circle.

Her eye-catching enamel work is inspired by Scotland’s rugged and remote landscapes, especially Assynt, that remind Heidi of her former home.

Born and raised in Latvia, Sandra Junele has remained in Dundee after graduation.

Reusing and upcycling

Her minimalist pieces belie a passion for creatively reusing and upcycling waste yarn that comes from early memories of her grandfather making furniture from scrap wood.

She says: “I’m very excited to be exhibiting work in the Tatha gallery space. It’s a great opportunity to showcase what I’ve been working on and get feedback from a new audience.”

The Graduates Show, Tatha Gallery, Newport-on-Tay until February 18.

www.tathagallery.com