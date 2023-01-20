How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged among the most

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How many bullying incidents did your Fife school report? Glenrothes’ three secondary schools logged among the most

By Cheryl Peebles
January 20 2023, 5.09pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.25pm
Glenrothes High School building with school sign in foreground
Glenrothes High was among the Fife schools which recorded the most bullying incidents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of bullying incidents were recorded in Fife last year – possibly a quarter of them in Glenrothes’ three secondary schools.

Glenrothes, Glenwood and Auchmuty high schools were among the schools to report most cases, tallying 125 between them.

Madras College, in St Andrews, and Pitteuchar West Primary School, also in Glenrothes, were other schools to record the highest numbers.

We obtained these statistics through a freedom of information request to Fife Council and are publishing them in the wake of horrifying assaults at Waid Academy, in Anstruther.

Madras College in St Andrews had the second highest number of bullying incidents. Image: Fife Council.

Significantly, Waid recorded fewer than five bullying incidents during the 2021/22 academic year.

Across Fife Council’s 151 primary and secondary schools, there were between 497 and 673 incidents reported to the local authority. We can’t be more specific as figures were redacted for those which registered between one and five cases.

How many bullying incidents did each Fife school report?

Overall, the number of incidents recorded was significantly lower than the 637 to 801 reported in 2018/19, the last year when schools were not closed for a period by the pandemic.

Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, Maria Lloyd, said the welfare and wellbeing of pupils is top priority.

She said: “Bullying in any form is unacceptable and we have a number of systems in place to support children and help them to feel safe in our schools.

“Every Fife school has developed and implemented a robust anti-bullying policy designed to protect children who may be vulnerable to harassment.

“Any allegations of bullying are taken extremely seriously. This means that incidents are reported, recorded and responded to appropriately.

“In Fife we have implemented a range of approaches to make sure children and young people develop positive attitudes to support an inclusive society and a number of our schools are Rights Respecting Schools.

“This recognises that children will have developed understanding of racism, cultural values and respecting each other regardless of colour or background.”

