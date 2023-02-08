KEZIA DUGDALE: Bennylyn Burke’s murder is why women feel unsafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Bennylyn Burke’s murder is why women feel unsafe

By Kezia Dugdale
February 8 2023, 6.30pm
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica were murdered in Dundee.

Bennylyn Burke brought her daughter from the Philippines to the United Kingdom to build a better life. Andrew Innes lured her to Dundee to murder her.

Emma Pattison was a hugely successful headteacher of an elite English private school.

She and her child were found dead, along with her husband, at their home in the grounds of Epsom College. Police suspect he killed them before he turned a gun on himself.

These two women came from very different worlds and led very different lives.

But their deaths have much in common.

As one of Emma’s friends told the BBC: “Emma’s loss reminds us it doesn’t matter how successful or accomplished or brilliant you are as a woman. You are only as safe as your male partner allows you to be.”

the writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "We’ve lost sight of what women think and feel every single day, what they've felt for decades. What women feel is unsafe."

The deaths of Bennylyn Burke and Emma Pattison and their daughters have dominated the local and national news headlines this week.

The details in their cases are particularly horrific. But violence against women is reported, and unreported, every single day.

Bennylyn Burke death part of a bigger picture

Elsewhere, David Carrick, a Metropolitan Police firearms trained officer, has been sentenced to 32 years in jail for 49 offences including 24 rapes.

He will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail and if he ever gets out, he will be in his late 80s.

This has led to a great deal of scrutiny over the sentence, with people quick to say it was too lenient. It’s already been subject to a review and might increase yet.

I’d much rather we turned the spotlight on the fact that he was able to commit these heinous crimes, such an abominable abuse of power, over 17 years without being caught and despite substantial rumours about his behaviour.

protesters outside Southwark Crown Court carrying banners with slogans such as 'Women against rape'.
Protesters outside Southwark Crown Court, where serial rapist David Carrick was sentenced. Image: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

Even when he was being formally investigated, he remained in his post.

He was only sacked the moment he pled guilty in court.

He’ll still get his police pension because his crimes were committed off duty – unless someone, anyone, goes out of their way to change and challenge the rules.

What is wrong with men?

And if your first response to that is “it’s not all men” or some other form of whataboutery you are not listening.

What will it take for women to feel safe?

In the week Andrew Innes was convicted of the murder of Bennylyn Burke and Emma Pattison was found dead, Channel 4 showed a drama documentary called Consent.

Emma Pattison seated at a desk.
Epsom College head Emma Pattison. Image: John Wildgoose/Epsom College/PA Wire

It attempted to address the fine lines between two young adults getting it together at a party.

She liked him but didn’t want to do that. They’d both had a lot to drink. He led her upstairs.

Both had very different memories of what happened and how they felt about it the next day.

She raised a complaint. His life was ruined. Was it fair?

It’s part of a broader debate about whether young men’s lives should or could be put on hold and their reputations tarnished because of allegations about their conduct.

Andrew Innes leaving a security van outside the High Court in Edinburgh.
Andrew Innes murdered Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica at an address in Dundee. Image:: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

We are told young men are too scared to get into taxis with young women for fear of what they might be accused of.

Pass me a bucket, I’ll either be sick or scream into it.

We’ve lost sight of what women think and feel every single day, what they’ve felt for decades.

What women feel is unsafe.

The pioneering Labour MP Jess Phillips, who spent her working life prior to entering Parliament supporting women affected by the violence of men, has been on the airwaves declaring that if the government spent just a fraction of the time and political focus it spends on detaining refugees on detaining rapists instead, the country would be a far safer place for women.

She’s absolutely right.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

police outside Asda store in Kirkton, Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents
2
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
composite image of Jim Spence in front of the Scottish parliament building.
JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a…
3
composite image showing Martel Maxwell and Mike Ashley and the exterior of the Overgate shopping centre in Dundee.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Mike Ashley buying Overgate Centre is exactly what Dundee needs
2
education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.
SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I'll never accept bullying as normal part of school life
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
hand feeding a card into a pre-payment meter.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Force-fitting pre-payment meters puts vulnerable families at risk
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird Picture shows; do nothing. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 03/02/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to
7
Lynne Hoggan holding a folded cereal box to the camera.
LYNNE HOGGAN: What's with all these life hacks? And who hasn't cut pizza with…

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented