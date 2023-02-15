KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to symbolise it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to symbolise it

By Kevin Pringle
February 15 2023, 7.47pm Updated: February 15 2023, 8.51pm
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation at Bute House. Image: Shutterstock.

Nicola Sturgeon rocked not just Scotland but politics across the UK, and perhaps even further afield, with her shock resignation statement.

She made her announcement on her own terms, at a time when the questions are all about why she is leaving rather than why she’s still there.

Her statement was gracious and moving, and reflected the character and calibre of the person who has held the post of First Minister for longer than any of her predecessors.

For me, the most significant bit was when she said that a big reason she was stepping aside is because she thinks she has become a polarising figure.

That’s a tough admission for anyone to make, particularly a politician, part of whose job is to be popular.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "I hope the SNP has an open and contested leadership election – the more candidates the merrier."

For some years now, both in Scotland and across the UK, we have been in an era of binary politics.

And Ms Sturgeon has been at the centre of these polarised debates: independence versus the Union, staying in the EU versus Brexit.

Setting aside the merits of otherwise of the issues, individual policies such as transgender law reform have also (ironically it might be argued) become binary political rows.

To my knowledge, Ms Sturgeon isn’t a divisive figure in terms of her character and personality, far from it. But, inevitably, the polarisation of our politics has attached itself to how people view her. And that was probably only going to continue at this stage.

In that sense, Ms Sturgeon’s imminent departure is as much a commentary on the public discourse of our times as it is about her track record and leadership.

Critics will argue that she added to this climate of political division. But if that’s so I think it was a result of missteps rather than intention or instinct.

Nicola Sturgeon resignation should not overshadow her legacy

There will be much talk of her legacy. But for me that is a matter for long consideration: looking back and assessing from far into the future, wherever we may be at that point.

Snap judgements will be too partial and too soon.

Nicola Sturgeon resignation press conference in Bute House.
Nicola Sturgeon tells reporters she is standing down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I think an underrated part of her tenure as first minister is taking the tax and welfare powers that were transferred from Westminster to Holyrood in the aftermath of the independence referendum, and applying them in a different and more progressive direction.

After all, uniformity of tax and benefits has been an identifier of a unified UK, and the parliament’s original revenue powers were never used.

Once upon a time, income tax rates were the be-all-and-end-all of politics throughout the UK.

This may have been drowned out by noisier debates of more recent vintage. But tax and spending decisions still are – or should be – central to the business of government.

Under Ms Sturgeon’s tenure, there has been social democratic redistribution to benefit the lowest-income households: families facing the most severe plight of the cost of living crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick at the Caird Hall
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick at the Caird Hall in 2017, when she announced Scotland’s new social security agency would be headquartered in the city.

The Scottish Child Payment, for example, has been called a “game-changer” by anti-poverty groups.

Nicola Sturgeon resignation is an opportunity for SNP

The latest opinion poll gave the SNP an 18-point lead in the constituency vote for a Scottish Parliament election.

In difficult times, that’s a strong political legacy to bequeath her successor.

I hope the SNP has an open and contested leadership election – the more candidates the merrier.

That way, the big policy issues for our economy and public services, and ideas about the route map and timescale for independence, can be thoroughly debated.

And the SNP can move forward in a manner that does justice to Nicola Sturgeon’s long record of public service.

