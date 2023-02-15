COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon’s dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon’s dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted

By The Courier
February 15 2023, 8.39pm
smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
Nicola Sturgeon at the window of her official residence, Bute House, following the announcing she was standing down as First Minister of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The clock is now ticking on Nicola Sturgeon’s time as First Minister of Scotland.

Her decision to step down came as a shock to almost everyone in, and out, of the Scottish political bubble.

But the impact of her resignation is nothing short of seismic.

Her time as First Minister has spanned eight years and eight elections – each of them victorious.

But the central, driving goal of her political life – Scottish independence from the UK – remains elusive. And her record in office is punctuated by extreme highs and lows.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the SNP's newly elected MPs outside the V&amp;A Museum in Dundee in 2019
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon with the SNP’s newly elected MPs outside the V&A Museum in Dundee in 2019. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Her concert hall-filling tour in the wake of the 2014 vote on independence and her leadership through the Covid pandemic will long be remembered.

But her efforts around the endemic drugs problem and educational attainment – a subject she demanded to be judged upon – and various crises in the NHS will also stick in the memory.

Nicola Sturgeon leaves a legacy for Scotland

She broke new ground, not just as Scotland first female leader and the longest serving First Minister in Scottish political history but in an increasingly progressive policy agenda and in her determination to increase diversity and improve the life chances of the more vulnerable members of society.

Her turbulent relationship with her predecessor and one-time mentor, Alex Salmond, could easily have come to define her. But instead she not only became the dominant political figure of her generation but, arguably, of the devolution era.

staircase at Bute House, Edinburgh, showing photos of Scotland's five first ministers.
The staircase at Bute House, Edinburgh showing Nicola Sturgeon’s place in history among the First Ministers of Scotland. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Her resignation speech was everything that Sturgeon has become in office – eloquent, measured, determined but purposeful.

Her comments around the brutality of modern politics and the 24/7 nature of the job as First Minister pointedly reflect the huge personal cost of leading this nation.

Nicola Sturgeon’s time is ending, but she leaves a legacy.

No matter what side of the political divide you fall on, her dedication to Scotland and its people can never be doubted.

