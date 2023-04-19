STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to saving the planet

The need to save the planet is getting rather obvious. The world is suffering from pollution, reliance on fossil fuels, and the fall-out from global consumerism.

You can see the effects right here in Dundee. The human race will have to change the way it lives.

Will I enjoy the changes? No, of course not.

I take diesel-guzzling trips to football matches hundreds of miles away and turn up the gas central heating when I’m cold. I go on sunny holidays that use tons of aviation fuel. And I regularly ask Mr Amazon to send me gewgaws from China, despite the manufacture-delivery processes having an ugly carbon footprint.

But there doesn’t seem to be much choice. We need to make changes for the good of our descendants.

So it’s about time we (the human race) started listening to green political voices.

The problem is, though, a great many green politicians, activists and advocates come across as zealots you wouldn’t trust to go to the Spar for a half-loaf, never mind put into government.

The bloke at the snooker with the orange powder the other day didn’t advance the debate that needs to be had. He just looked like a self-entitled brat.

People who block roads or throw soup at paintings are admired, by some, because they are said to raise awareness. Maybe so, maybe not. But would you give these people political power?

And then there’s the Scottish Green Party.

Scottish Greens gender focus is distracting

I have sympathy with some of the climate policies of Patrick Harvie, Lorna Slater and their colleagues. But this evaporates whenever they step in front of a TV camera.

They don’t come across as good political performers to me, appearing to sneer at anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

Frankly, in their inability to connect with ordinary people they are very like English Tories.

And worse than personality issues, they don’t appear to talk about the environment any more. Instead, they have become The Scottish Sex Party.

Folks, espouse support for whatever gender recognition policy seems good to you. That is your right. But form a gender policies party to do it in.

When your side-issues are obscuring the message about recycling, just energy transition, and saving the environment, then something is wrong.

Last year the Scottish Parliament voted overwhelmingly for Gender Recognition Reform – a small but significant step for trans rights. The UK's attempt to block it is an attack on equality and Scottish democracy. 👉 Add your voice: https://t.co/6kBVi8Q71s pic.twitter.com/OL3WL6NjGh — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) April 12, 2023

Now you can attack me for misrepresenting The Greens. Yes, I freely admit it. That’s exactly the point I’m trying to make.

Because I’m talking about how they are perceived by the wider population, outwith climate change warrior circles and outside the political bubble.

I’m pointing out how they are viewed by those not in the ranks of the already persuaded. That is, after all, the demographic that has to be won over.

And right now, Scotland’s green politicians are the worst advert for green policies in Scotland.