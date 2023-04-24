JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster’s SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster’s SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights

The SNP's finances probe suits opponents of independence who wish to limit the powers of the Scottish Parliament. But their tactics will backfire.

Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
Nicola Sturgeon leaves her home on Monday as the police investigation into SNP finances continues. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Jim Crumley

There are two issues confronting our parliaments in Holyrood and Westminster. And it seems to me that one is infinitely more concerning than the other.

One: there is a question surrounding the Scottish National Party’s finances.

The sums of £660,000 and £120,000 have been mentioned and prominent people in the party have resigned.

Whatever the police investigation may eventually conclude, taken together, they are chickenfeed compared to the money that sloshes around within the sleazy swamp in which the Conservative Party in London conducts its business.

Theirs is a world of patronage and billionaire donors and seats in the Lords.

The writer Jim Crumley next to a quote: "Westminster’s anti-Scottish ethos doesn’t just antagonise Scottish politicians. It antagonises all of us."

I imagine controversy over the financial dealings of politicians is as old as politics and that there never was a party which was immune.

That doesn’t excuse impropriety. But nor does it justify the gleeful witch-hunt which is strutting through the political establishment of London and its chums within the London-based media.

It is a witch-hunt which has the SNP in its sights.

SNP attacks are attempts to discredit Scottish independence

Two (and this is the infinitely more concerning of the tissues): the witch-hunt is not content with pursuit of the SNP.

There appears to be a wider, more sinister agenda, whose target is the institution of the Scottish Parliament. And no one seems to mind how ethical are the tactics to bring it about.

Police activity outside the home of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive
Police search the home of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

The tone is nicely set by Ian Macwhirter in The Spectator, under the headline “Scotland awaits the fate of the Third Woman”.

The headline writer, it turns out, means Nicola Sturgeon.

The article begins: “Scottish politics has never been more febrile. If we go a day without an arrest, a resignation, a revelation about financial mismanagement in the Scottish National Party we wonder what we’ve missed. It’s probably a little like this after a coup or in a failing Latin American state. Okay, there are no tanks rumbling along Sauchiehall Street, but the political and media worlds have been holding their collective breath waiting to see if the former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be arrested by police…”

Bear in mind that this portrayal of Scotland’s politics is designed for consumption by people who live inside the M25. So in that sense who cares?

But a coup, a failing Latin American state, a joke about tanks in Sauchiehall Street?

This kind of rot characterises a species of bile which is washing through those sectors of the London media which still think Brexit is a good idea.

Regardless of whether there has been financial impropriety or not, the wisdom that underpins the argument for Scottish independence does not change

If it wasn’t so cynical it would be funny.

But it chimes nicely with the ethics of a government that sees in the SNP’s discomfort an opportunity to discredit devolution itself.

Case for Scottish independence hasn’t changed

Westminster’s blocking of Holyrood legislation, twice now, is sledgehammer politics.

But if the Conservative government and, to a (slightly) lesser extent, the Starmer party opposite think that subduing the Scottish Parliament and its capacity to write and enact its own legislation will also subdue the pesky Scots, who voted for it and continue to vote Nationalist by a substantial majority, they will be dumbfounded (but I won’t) if the next election reveals a new enthusiasm for independence.

Scottish politics has been febrile for a long, long time now. Winnie Ewing anyone?

Margo MacDonald? Gordon Wilson’s 11 MPs? Alex Salmond’s sustained reign that made the SNP electable to govern? The Brexit vote? The independence referendum?

Margo macDonald
Scottish independence campaigner Margo MacDonald, who died in 2014.

We have long memories here. We are passionate about our country and our politics.

And we have voted again and again and again in the 21st Century for the party that was created to bring about independence.

Westminster’s anti-Scottish ethos doesn’t just antagonise Scottish politicians. It antagonises all of us.

And here is the essential truth that London is up against. Regardless of whether there has been financial impropriety or not, the wisdom that underpins the argument for Scottish independence does not change.

Febrile politics are here to stay

The reason why London’s political establishment declined a second Scottish independence referendum is because they feared the outcome.

They should get used to fearing it, because it is not going to go away.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in a crowd of Scottish independence supporters in 2014.
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon campaigning ahead of the Scottish independence referendum in 2014. Image: Robert Perry/EPA/Shutterstock.

When Alex Salmond said in his resignation speech, “The dream shall never die”, he of all people knew what he was talking about.

Nicola Sturgeon may have fallen out with him eventually. But he taught and fashioned her into an outstanding political leader whose great gift to Scotland was to make all of us feel good about being Scots. To breathe a new confidence into the Scottish nation.

No one should think for one moment that we have forgotten that. Or that we have had cause to think again about the rightness of the principle of independence.

There are two issues confronting the parliaments of Holyrood and Westminster. And one of them is about sums of money and the other is about who we are, where we live, what we stand for, how we are governed and who governs us.

Scottish politics has never been more febrile? They ain’t seen nothing yet.

