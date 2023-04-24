Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson’s fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson’s fire

Edinburgh-based KR Developments has lodged early proposals for the site.

By Laura Devlin
The Robertson's store demolition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Robertson's store demolition. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged to build student flats on the site of the former Robertson’s store in Dundee – five months after it was destroyed in a fire.

Crews spent several days at the scene of the blaze at Willison House on Barrack Street in November.

The building was then demolished, leaving the site empty.

Now Edinburgh-based KR Developments – which was already trying to transform the old building into accommodation – has revealed early proposals for flats on the site.

The blaze at the former Robertson’s store. Image: Steve Walker

There is little detail about the development included in the proposal of application notice lodged with Dundee City Council.

However, the public will get the chance to hear more information in two consultation events later this year.

The first takes place between 1pm and 6pm on June 8 and the other is on June 29.

Both consultation events will take place in the Overgate, just a stone’s throw from the old Robertson’s site.

Latest planning bid for Robertson’s site

The former Robertson’s store was the subject of several planning bids in recent years, including for a hotel.

The most recent plans, to transform the site into student accommodation – while maintaining the art deco façade of the building – were lodged in February 2022.

But following November’s fire,  KR Developments said it had “no idea” what the blaze meant for the redevelopment.

The Barrack Street site has now been completely cleared. Image: DC Thomson.

A statement at the time said: “It’s concerning that a fire of this magnitude happened in the centre of Dundee and that the building has been so badly damaged.

“We had submitted a PAN (proposal of application notice) earlier this year to examine the redevelopment of the building, including retaining the listed façade.

“We’ve no idea at the moment what this means for our plans and that will all have to be worked through with the owners and other stakeholders.”

KR Development has been approached for comment about its new plans.

Willison House in 1966. Image: DC Thomson archives

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s furniture store opening in the building at 56 Barrack Street the same decade.

Robertson’s closed in 2011 and the building remained empty up until last year’s fire.

Six children, all aged between 12 and 13, were previously charged in connection with the fire.

The blaze has been blamed for causing delays in the opening of a nearby mental health crisis centre.

