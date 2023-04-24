Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson’s fire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to build student flats on the site of the former Robertson’s store in Dundee – five months after it was destroyed in a fire.

Crews spent several days at the scene of the blaze at Willison House on Barrack Street in November.

The building was then demolished, leaving the site empty.

Now Edinburgh-based KR Developments – which was already trying to transform the old building into accommodation – has revealed early proposals for flats on the site.

There is little detail about the development included in the proposal of application notice lodged with Dundee City Council.

However, the public will get the chance to hear more information in two consultation events later this year.

The first takes place between 1pm and 6pm on June 8 and the other is on June 29.

Both consultation events will take place in the Overgate, just a stone’s throw from the old Robertson’s site.

Latest planning bid for Robertson’s site

The former Robertson’s store was the subject of several planning bids in recent years, including for a hotel.

The most recent plans, to transform the site into student accommodation – while maintaining the art deco façade of the building – were lodged in February 2022.

But following November’s fire, KR Developments said it had “no idea” what the blaze meant for the redevelopment.

A statement at the time said: “It’s concerning that a fire of this magnitude happened in the centre of Dundee and that the building has been so badly damaged.

“We had submitted a PAN (proposal of application notice) earlier this year to examine the redevelopment of the building, including retaining the listed façade.

“We’ve no idea at the moment what this means for our plans and that will all have to be worked through with the owners and other stakeholders.”

KR Development has been approached for comment about its new plans.

Willison House was built in the 1930s, with Robertson’s furniture store opening in the building at 56 Barrack Street the same decade.

Robertson’s closed in 2011 and the building remained empty up until last year’s fire.

Six children, all aged between 12 and 13, were previously charged in connection with the fire.

The blaze has been blamed for causing delays in the opening of a nearby mental health crisis centre.