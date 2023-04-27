ANDREW LIDDLE: With IndyRef2 off the table, maybe Yousaf and Sunak can get on with governing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: With IndyRef2 off the table, maybe Yousaf and Sunak can get on with governing

Scottish independence has long overshadowed Holyrood's dealings with the UK Government, so can the two work better together now it's on the back burner?

Humza Yousaf has held his first talks with Rishi Sunak since becoming First Minister: Is his a new start for the Scottish Government and its UK counterpart?
By Andrew Liddle

Arrests. Police tents. Burner phones. Amid the maelstrom of who knew what when, or didn’t do that there, one thing is abundantly clear: you cannot organise an independence referendum when every interview you give sounds like you are auditioning for a new series of The Wire.

In fairness to Humza Yousaf – as I am, of course, ever anxious to be – he actually understands this.

The Scottish Government’s plan for a referendum in October this year has, unsurprisingly, been shelved.

Meanwhile, during his introductory meeting with Rishi Sunak, Yousaf’s demand for a second referendum was perfunctory at best. The focus instead on the rather more humdrum matter of the deposit return scheme.

It is tempting to ridicule this spectacle, coming as it has as a result of a weak leader, heading a divided party, at a moment of increasingly existential crisis for Scottish nationalism.

But that would not be in the spirit of what increasingly looks like new era of civility and cooperation between the UK and Scottish governments – a change that is not only welcome but much needed.

Yousaf must focus on Scottish government, not splitting from UK

It is welcome because it reflects the reality that a second referendum is a dead issue for at least the foreseeable future.

The SNP do not want one, and the UK Government will not grant one. And nothing is going to make that reality change any time soon.

Indeed, there is little prospect of Yousaf gaining the political capital to finally shift the dial and break the UK Government’s will, even if he wanted to.

Talk of another referendum has quietened since Humza Yousaf became First Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The next General Election will see the SNP lose seats, and the likelihood of an SNP or even pro-independence majority after the next Holyrood election seems increasingly remote.

If anything, Yousaf’s political capital will keep going down rather than up, making another referendum ever more the stuff of fantasy.

Thus, Yousaf – whether he likes it or not – will have to content himself with the routine of government business for many years to come.

But this is also a much-needed development.

Co-operation, not confrontation – a reset for Scottish Government and UK?

For more than a decade – and particularly since 2014 – confrontation over the constitution has been central to the UK-Scottish government dynamic.

Whether on the steps of Bute House or in the wings of COP26, we have become used to meetings between the Prime Minister and First Minister being about one or two issues only – independence and a second referendum.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with former Prime Minister David Cameron in her office at the Scottish Parliament. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
David Cameron’s successor as PM Theresa May is greeted by Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon appears less enthusiastic about welcoming Theresa May’s successor Boris Johnson to Bute House. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

With that dynamic, the actual day-to-day business of government fell by the wayside in a game of increasingly repetitive constitutional tug-of-war.

Now, however, that can all change.

With the question of another independence referendum shelved, Yousaf and Sunak can both focus again on the issues that genuinely matter to voters in Scotland.

Making a deposit return scheme that actually works is a case in point, but there is far wider scope for cooperation between Scotland’s two governments as well.

How long will civility last?

Yousaf may fear such a change in tone will be a humiliation. But other senior figures in the SNP are already leading the way.

The former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, for instance, recently urged the Ministry of Defence to deliver lifeline ferry services for some of Scotland’s remote island communities.

Again, given this shortage was caused by the SNP’s ferry fiasco, it would be easy to ridicule Blackford. But that would detract from the new era of civility as well.

There are still potential stumbling blocks on this road to newfound cooperation.

Support for independence has not fallen as much as support for the SNP. And there will be a residual clump of hardcore Nationalists who hanker for confrontation regardless of the circumstances.

Nevertheless, it is welcome to see some cooperation and civility return to our political discourse, even if it turns out to be only temporary.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about our political differences than our gender - that's…
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP beset with trouble – but I don’t see an alternative government…
5
JIM SPENCE: SNP collapse means political homelessness could be huge issue at next election
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: John Nicolson, Twitter and the strange case of the urinating man
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
4
REBECCA BAIRD: No amount of money can take the class out of Douglas Stuart

Most Read

1
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute 'significant contribution' of long-serving late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]