Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute ‘significant contribution’ of long-serving late vice-chairman

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have paid an emotional tribute to long-serving late former vice chairman David Laing after his sudden passing last week.

Laing served on the Montrose board for 12 years.

He died suddenly, on Friday at the age of 73, with Montrose dedicating their 3-2 win over Queen of the South last week to their him.

Laing successfully helping them mastermind their recovery from the brink of relegation to the Highland League to becoming an established League One side.

They have secured a play-off spot for the last four seasons and still have the chance of a fifth year.

And the club will ask supporters to pay tribute to ‘a true gent, a great friend, a lovely man and a huge loss’ with a minute’s applause ahead of Saturday’s game with Alloa.

REMEMBERING DAVID The Club are still struggling to come to terms with the sudden and tragic passing of our dear friend and Vice Chairman David Laing late last week. Full tribute here: https://t.co/9HgbgooSLU pic.twitter.com/bP56Av34LF — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) April 27, 2023

A statement from the club, which can be read in full here, said: “David joined the Board back in 2011 making a significant contribution throughout his 12 years of devoted service.

“He played an important role as the club emerged from years in the wilderness into the most successful period in our 144-year history.

“We will all have our own memories of David, his friendly nature, sense of humour and dedication to his family and Montrose FC.

“Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and condolences remain with his wife Jen and family at this most difficult of times.

“The club will hold a minute’s applause on Saturday in tribute of David ahead of kick-off.

“A true gent, a great friend, a lovely man and a huge, huge loss…”