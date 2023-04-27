Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute ‘significant contribution’ of long-serving late vice-chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose pay tribute to David Laing as they salute ‘significant contribution’ of long-serving late vice-chairman

Angus side to hold minute's applause for Laing at their game with Alloa, labelling him 'a true gent, a great friend and lovely man' after he passed away last Friday.

By Ewan Smith
Ex-Montrose vice chairman David Laing tragically passed away last week. Image: Montrose FC.
Ex-Montrose vice chairman David Laing tragically passed away last week. Image: Montrose FC.

Montrose have paid an emotional tribute to long-serving late former vice chairman David Laing after his sudden passing last week.

Laing served on the Montrose board for 12 years.

He died suddenly, on Friday at the age of 73, with Montrose dedicating their 3-2 win over Queen of the South last week to their him.

Laing successfully helping them mastermind their recovery from the brink of relegation to the Highland League to becoming an established League One side.

They have secured a play-off spot for the last four seasons and still have the chance of a fifth year.

And the club will ask supporters to pay tribute to ‘a true gent, a great friend, a lovely man and a huge loss’ with a minute’s applause ahead of Saturday’s game with Alloa.

A statement from the club, which can be read in full here, said: “David joined the Board back in 2011 making a significant contribution throughout his 12 years of devoted service.

“He played an important role as the club emerged from years in the wilderness into the most successful period in our 144-year history.

“We will all have our own memories of David, his friendly nature, sense of humour and dedication to his family and Montrose FC.

David Laing served for 12 years on the Montrose board. Image: Montrose FC

“Our sincere and heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and condolences remain with his wife Jen and family at this most difficult of times.

“The club will hold a minute’s applause on Saturday in tribute of David ahead of kick-off.

“A true gent, a great friend, a lovely man and a huge, huge loss…”

