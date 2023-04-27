Alliance Trust: Investment firm’s designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm’s designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Alliance Trust has held an annual general meeting for more than 100 years – but this was the first to be interrupted with the offer of a museum tour.

By Rob McLaren
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

Dundee investment firm Alliance Trust has held an annual general meeting for more than 100 years – but this was the first to be interrupted with the offer of a museum tour.

This year’s AGM was held at V&A Dundee where, despite the tannoy announcement, all shareholder resolutions were passed.

And, fitting for a meeting held in an architectural landmark, shareholders were told the company had the building blocks for strong performance in the future.

Addressing around 100 people at the 135th AGM, chairman Gregor Stewart said the firm had outperformed its competitors last year.

He said: “Overall, against a background of a very challenging year for global equity markets, the company delivered a performance which was ahead of most of its peers and which was more resilient than the market itself.

“The company’s net asset total return for the year was minus 7.1% and its total shareholder return was minus 5.8%. The average total shareholder return of the peer group was minus 23.2% and our benchmark index returned minus 8.1%.

“It’s pleasing to report that this outperformance has continued into 2023.

“While any negative annual return is frustrating we remain focused on long-term financial performance.”

Alliance Trust AGM in Dundee

Mr Stewart said he was the company’s track record of increasing dividends has now been extended to 56 years.

He noted that 2022’s dividend payment was covered by income from its multi-billion-pound portfolio.

However, he warned income may drop this year.

He added: “We expect to further extend this track record (of increasing dividends) and provide shareholders with a real return through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend.

“Income from stocks in the company’s portfolio was particularly high in 2022 largely due to increasing dividends from companies in the energy sector.

Alliance Trust board members were in attendance. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

“The dividend was fully covered by income generated in the year. Surplus income was added to our revenue reserves. The same level of income may not continue in 2023.

“However, the company has significant distributable reserves of £2.9 billion. We will continue to use both investment income and reserves when appropriate to fund dividend payments.”

Share buyback

During last year the company purchased 5% of its stock in a buyback programme which has continued this year.

Craig Baker, from Willis Towers Watson, which oversees the stock pickers investing the Alliance Trust portfolio, was hopeful of another good year of performance.

He said: “So many of the stock pickers in the portfolio are genuinely excited.

“They are saying they are investing in companies that are beating expectations in earnings but despite some of them doing that some of them have halved in value because of what has happened to interest rates in the short term.

“They are saying there’s an enormous amount of latent value.”

Referring to a uncertain investing environment, he added: “Volatility creates opportunity.”

