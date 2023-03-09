Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions

By Gavin Harper
March 9 2023, 4.30pm Updated: March 9 2023, 4.32pm
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.


The man who oversees billions being invested for Dundee finance firm Alliance Trust has hailed the company’s performance last year.

The firm delivered a net asset value return of -7.1%, while its total shareholder return  was -5.8%.

Despite this loss in value, Alliance Trust outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index, which returned -8.1% for the same period.

It also outperformed its peers in the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) global sector where the average TSR was -23.2%.

‘Significant level of out-performance’

The Dundee investment house’s multi-billion-pound portfolio is overseen by Willis Towers Watson.

Craig Baker, global chief investment officer, said the performance benefited from the portfolio’s balanced style exposures.

He said: “The results compared to the AIC global sector average shows our approach of letting stock selection drive everything and not having a style bias really helps.

“A lot of managers were really hurt by the switch from growth having driven markets to value doing better in 2022.”



He said a decline in performance across the technology sector was also a big factor.

He said: “For a lot of people the challenge was the big swing where the sector that had been driving everything for a number of years – technology – was suddenly doing badly.

“At the same time the energy sector, which has done badly for a long time, was doing well.

“If you look at our performance relative to the peer group, the level of out-performance is very significant.

“At a NAV level 13% above the sector average shows that others found it a tough year.”

Impact on market from war in Ukraine

Mr Baker said the war in Ukraine had not had a direct impact on performance, but that it was the major catalyst for the impact on the energy market.

“It has been a big part of the energy crisis in the UK and across Europe. That’s a big part of the inflationary issues in the UK.

“It is the reason why the energy sector did well.

Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee.

“The invasion of Ukraine has accelerated some things that were doing well, but it really has accelerated the energy sector in the UK and Europe.”

Meanwhile, Alliance Trust plans to extend its 56-year track record of increasing dividends.

A total dividend of 24p per ordinary share for the year to 31 December 2022. That marks a 26% increase from the year before.

