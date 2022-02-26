Inflation will impact stocks more than Ukraine conflict predicts Alliance Trust expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Inflation will impact stocks more than Ukraine conflict predicts Alliance Trust expert

By Rob McLaren
February 26 2022, 7.37am Updated: February 26 2022, 12.28pm
Craig Baker, Global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio, in Dundee city centre.
Craig Baker, Global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio, in Dundee city centre.

The man who oversees billions being invested for Dundee finance firm Alliance Trust feels inflation is more of a risk to stock prices than the Ukraine conflict.

The FTSE100 tumbled almost 4% on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine. But the market recovered almost all the ground on Friday.

Craig Baker, global chief investment officer of Willis Towers Watson (WTW), which operates Dundee investment house Alliance Trust’s portfolio, is keeping a close eye on developments.

He said: “Our initial assessment is that it is unlikely it will result in large and persistent issues to global asset prices.

“We remain of the view the impact is likely to mostly be to Russian rouble and Russian assets in the short term.

“That’s not to say volatility won’t increase, it will.

“But volatility has been very low for quite a few years – this is just going back to normal.”

Inflation bigger risk to asset prices

The finance expert said there were several scenarios of how the conflict could play out in global markets.

“There could be higher energy and commodity prices, a reaction from China to Western sanctions and potential for further conflict.

“Any of these things could happen.

“In the Crimean crisis (in 2014), it hit Russian assets short term but not for very long and it didn’t impact the Eurozone or world indices at all.

Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine's Donbas frontline battling Russian-backed rebels.
Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas frontline battling Russian-backed rebels.

“We think that’s most likely to be the case, subject to evolution and we’ll continue to watch.

“There are more likely to be issues on markets with inflation than the Russian crisis.”

Plans to keep increasing dividends

Mr Baker made the comments as Alliance Trust revealed its annual report for 2021.

It shows the company’s total shareholder return last year was 16.5%.

The performance was around 1% below the company’s benchmark index after a disappointing fourth quarter.

Alliance Trust has increased its dividends to investors for 55 years and there was a large rise in distributions last year, by 32.5%.

Chairman Gregor Stewart said the company intends to keep increasing its dividends to shareholders.

Alliance Trust charman Gregor Stewart.

He said: “Against the backdrop of new Covid-19 variants, increasing inflation and a few large technology companies dominating returns, this was a robust result although behind our benchmark.

“A significant increase in dividends was introduced for the third and fourth interim dividends.

“From here, we expect to continue extending our 55-year track record of annual dividend increases.”

Apple and Tesla impact

The majority of the underperformance against the benchmark was put down to Alliance Trust having no holdings in popular tech stocks Apple and Tesla.

Mr Baker said the shares were not in any of his stockpickers’ “20 best ideas”.

He said: “Apple has done very well from the stay at home situation. Tesla has since gone down by a third this year.

A Tesla car.

“Tesla was being valued at more than all the other auto makers put together… I think  its valuation went beyond what’s appropriate.”

Alliance Trust intends to hold its AGM in person this year, at Apex City Quay Hotel on April 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]