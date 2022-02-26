The Circle: Dundee social enterprise and tenants moving into historic Dudhope Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Circle: Dundee social enterprise and tenants moving into historic Dudhope Castle

By Gavin Harper
February 26 2022, 7.44am Updated: February 26 2022, 12.37pm
The Circle will move premises to Dudhope Castle,
The Circle will move premises to Dudhope Castle,

Dundee social enterprise The Circle will move premises, to Dudhope Castle, later this year.

The building will be used to provide affordable, flexible workspaces and event facilities for charities, social enterprises and community groups.

The Circle and Dundee City Council will work with local architectural, heritage and community groups to ensure the A-listed building becomes a valuable community resource, as well as a visitor and tourist attraction.

Local property developers had drawn up plans to turn the castle into a hotel, museum and hospitality academy.

Councillors voted 15-11 in favour of selling or leasing the former military base, which was most recently used as local authority offices until March 2020.

The Circle has been awarded the lease and will offer affordable workspaces, co-working spaces and event facilities.

The social enterprise moved to a four-day working week a year ago and said recently there is no going back.

Dudhope Castle was used as offices until March 2020.
Dudhope Castle was used as offices until March 2020.

The social enterprise plans to use the castle’s Scrimgeour Room for public consultations.

It will also feature an exhibition of the history of the building.

The group also aims to work with the community to tell the story of the castle, and its important role in the city’s heritage.

The move to Dudhope Castle will be a significant step in the growth of the social enterprise.

Dudhope Castle to benefit city people

Founder and chief executive Kirsty Thomson hopes the castle will become a valuable community resource.

She said: “This important, historic building which many consider to be Dundee’s castle, will be used to benefit the people of Dundee.”

The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson.
The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson.

Ms Thomson also hopes it will help attract investment into the city.

She added: “It will be filled with organisations and individuals offering support to people across the city, including those with additional needs and learning disabilities, experiencing mental health challenges and funeral poverty.

“We also aim to build on our current work, creating employment and volunteering experiences.”

The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson (far left) and her team.
The Circle chief executive Kirsty Thomson (far left) and her team.

Convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee Mark Flynn hopes the move will help to breathe new life into one of the city’s most historic buildings.

He said: “Leasing Dudhope Castle to The Circle is a win-win situation all round.

“That will mean that the Dundee public can still feel a sense of pride and engagement with the building.”

Tenants looking forward to castle move

A number of The Circle’s current tenants are planning to move into Dudhope Castle with the team.

These organisations include Cornerstone, Barnardo’s, Uppertunity, and local filmmaker Ian Bustard.

Daniëlle Gaffney du Plooy, of Uppertunity, said: “We’re all very excited for our new home.

“We’re beyond happy and grateful to be part of such an amazing community.

Uppertunity has leased premises from The Circle for the past five years.
Uppertunity has leased premises from The Circle for the past five years.

“We couldn’t imagine ever being in a space on our own, without like-minded organisations such as we have at The Circle.

“At Uppertunity, we’re about creating and inspiring positive social change.

“This can only be done by the community and its members working together.”

Sheelagh Scott, of Barnardo’s, said: “We value being part of The Circle community as all partners share our basis and values.

“We are looking forward to an exciting future as tenants in The Circle as we move to the new premises.”

