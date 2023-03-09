9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Andrews Cocktail Week kicks off at the end of this month so we’ve rounded up some of the drinks we think you need to get your hands on during it.

Taking place from Friday March 24 to Sunday April 2 the 10-day event is packed with special offers and unique drinks you won’t be able to try elsewhere.

Organised by the team at local branding firm, Marketing After Dark, around 50 venues are expected to sign up.

But where are the best spots to pop in for a drink during St Andrews Cocktail Week? The Courier Food and Drink Team has done all the hard work for you…

Pineapple Daiquiri at Lupo’s

This drink is super refreshing and looks oh-so sophisticated, too.

It’s a take on a classic and one we know is sure to be a hit with cocktail lovers across the town.

You’ll find it on Lupo’s menu at £5, which is a bargain for a drink of this quality, and, with the restaurant serving up some of the best Italian food in the area, you’d be mad not to order some delicious dishes as you sip away.

Don’t forget to try and snap a picture of that stunning wolf mural in the restaurant.

Address: 119 North Street, St Andrews KY16 9AD

Espresso Martini at Dook

If you love an espresso martini then be sure to pop into Dook as they have fixed one up to perfection.

Located on the West Sands, it’s a great place to pop in for a drink after a walk along the beach.

The home of some of St Andrews biggest sandwiches, you can grab a bite to eat while taking advantage of the £5 espresso martinis they will be serving up.

With 10% off everything else, too, what’s not to love?

Address: Dook, West Sands Road, St Andrews KY16 9JD

The Rav’s Northern Lights

The sister venue of Lupo’s this trendy loft-style restaurant is based in the heart of St Andrews.

You’ll find the Northern Lights cocktail here and priced at just £6, it really is a steal.

While it may be a little too chilly for drinks on the terrace just yet, the interior of the restaurant is gorgeous and you’ll easily find space to nestle away in a cosy corner.

Address: 80 North Street, St Andrews KY16 9AH

The Adamson’s never ending list of drinks

When it comes to a bar in St Andrews that is forever diversifying its offering, there’s no competing with The Adamson.

This bar has been operating for more than a decade and owner Julie Wijkstrom has been at the centre of St Andrew’s growing cocktail scene since the beginning.

Not just offering one drink, the team will be serving up a whole host of drinks, with many starting from £5.

The £5 cocktails they are offering include: East Side made with Bombay sapphire, lime and mint, Passion Fruit Martini with Finlandia vodka, passion fruit and lemon, The made with Bacardi spiced, apple, orgeat and lime, and Silver Breeze with El Jimador tequila, falernum, cranberry, grenadine and soda.

For those groups looking to make the most of St Andrews Cocktail Week there’s a cocktail tree called Doctor’s Orders for £45 which features East Side, Passion Fruit Martini and The Forager.

Lady Dalton, The Physician, a classic margarita and espresso martinis are priced at £7.50.

Those with the branded wristbands can receive 15% discount from our main menu (excluded from this is the daily menu, Chateau Thursdays offer and Tuesday two-for-one burgers offer).

Address: 127 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9UH

The Criterion’s Cri Clover Club

The bar’s signature drink this cocktail week is its Cri Clover Club made with local brands Darnley’s Gin and Tayport Distillery’s raspberry liqueur, Peach Schnapps and lemon juice.

They will also be serving up the Honeycomb Smash with Kingsbarns Dream to Dram whisky, Aperol, honey syrup and lemon juice as well as their West Sands Sunrise

with House of Elrick white mango rum, Tayport Distillery’s raspberry liqueur, orange juice and vanilla for £7.50 each.

Address: 99 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QW

Pineapple Gin Smash at The Saint

If selected cocktails for £5 and three small plates for £15 sound up your street then The Saint is where you need to go.

This refreshing drink, which features mainly gin and pineapple flavours, will pair well with any of the bar’s homely dishes.

The Saint is a popular watering hole for all and is a great spot if you’re trying to catch some live sport too.

Address: West Port Hotel, 170 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EG

Strawberry Daiquiri at The Rule

At just £5, this may be the best bargain for you’ll get your hands on in St Andrew during cocktail week for a strawberry daiquiri.

And you might just get the cheapest chicken wings and cauliflower wings in the town, too, as the venue is offering them up for just 30p per wing.

If the wings don’t take your fancy there’s plenty other dishes including macaroni and cheese, burgers, fish and chips and all of your pub favourites on the menu.

Address: 116 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9QD

Rogue’s Cherry and Whisky Sour

The Chery and Whisky Sour is Rogue’s signature drink for the event but they also have a Scotch whisky Old Fashioned, Chocolate Manhattan and Mint Julep to try out.

For the gin lovers, there will be two Darnley’s specials served up, a Darnley’s martini and a gin gimlet.

All cocktails listed will be priced at £7.50 and the bar will also be offering a 15% discount on food bills for those with the cocktail week wristbands.

Address: 209 South Street, St Andrews KY16 9EF

The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews

This restaurant has just recently reimagined its offering, serving up a whole host of Mediterranean food now.

Those taking a trip to The Bridge will be able to enjoy two cocktails, both priced at £7.

The first is a fino and tonic which is Lustau Fino de Jerez Sherry with fresh citrus and rose water, finished with light tonic, rosemary and lemon.

The second is the non-alcoholic Gaia’s Nectar with flavours of apple and spicy ginger.

Address: Pilmour Links, St Andrews KY16 9JQ

