Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open in St Andrews

Popular Scottish restaurant The Bothy is set to open its fifth venue in St Andrews on Thursday March 23.

The Bothy will open in the former Dolls House Restaurant on Church Square after a change of layout and interiors.

After opening in Perth in 2012, the eatery has become a favourite among locals with its farmed and foraged menu theme. It also has restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The St Andrews eatery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11pm on weeknights and midnight on weekends. A team of 12 will work in the new restaurant.

Operations manager Colin McKinley said he is thrilled to bring The Bothy to St Andrews.

“The namesake venue in the west end of Glasgow is much loved and we are confident that this new and exciting offer will be well received in the town,” he said.

“The teams are working hard behind the scenes to put the finishing touches to the menus and working closely with suppliers from all over Scotland to deliver an offer which we hope will become a firm favourite for the St Andrews dining scene.”

For The Bothy’s first two weeks in St Andrews, it will run an opening offer of 30% off the food bill for anyone who signs up for a Locals Card online.

After the first two weeks, the card will offer 20% off on food bills as well as exclusive offers such as £5 spritzers.

What’s on the menu at The Bothy St Andrews?

The restaurant’s farmed and foraged theme will be carried on in St Andrews, placing Scottish produce at the heart of its offering.

Amongst the starters on offer is duck pate served with a warming Cointreau and orange chutney, with Barnett’s of Anstruther bread on the side.

Game and fish take centre stage in many dishes, including the loin of wild deer with roast shallots, turnip and jus main.

A lighter offer is the Scottish seafood salad featuring smoked salmon, crab, prawns, fennel and grapefruit.

To finish off the meal, The Bothy can offer a modern take on Cranachan, finished with whisky-soaked raspberries.

Whisky is available outside of desserts too, as no Scottish dinner is complete without a dram. There’s also a varied drinks menu full of locally distilled spirits.

On the weekend, there will be a brunch menu on offer, as well as a Sunday roast with Yorkshire puddings piled high on the plate.

The Bothy will also offer deals throughout the week, including its “Braw Deal” which includes two courses for £21 or three courses for £26.