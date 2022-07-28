Alliance Trust ‘proud’ to extend dividend for 55th consecutive year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alliance Trust ‘proud’ to extend dividend for 55th consecutive year

By Gavin Harper
July 28 2022, 1.42pm Updated: July 29 2022, 8.05am
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee.
Dundee investment firm Alliance Trust has continued its record of increasing the company’s dividends for the 55th consecutive year.

The firm delivered a net asset value (NAV) total return of -10.5% in the six-month period to 30 June 2022.

That saw the Dundee-based firm outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index, which returned -11% for the same period.

It also announced an interim dividend of 6p, an increase of 62% year-on-year.

The multi-billion-pound portfolio is overseen by Willis Towers Watson, who were appointed four years ago.

Alliance Trust ‘proud’ to increase dividend

Chairman Gregor Stewart said: “Our diversified, high conviction approach protected shareholders from the worst of the first half falls.”

Alliance Trust charman Gregor Stewart.

In his interim report, Mr Stewart said the company was proud to be increasing the dividend again this year.

He said: “We are one of a handful of investment trusts that has been able to increase its total ordinary dividend for 55 consecutive years.

“This is a record of which the board continues to be proud and expects to extend.”

‘Markets have been very volatile’

Mr Stewart also said the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions had been tempered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He said that as well as creating “untold levels of human suffering”, the ongoing conflict continues to impact economies globally.

“Due to these and other macro factors, such as some of the highest rates of inflation seen in a generation, in the first six months of this year equity markets have been very volatile.

Alliance Trust held its first in-person annual general meeting since 2019 in April this year.

“In particular, we have seen a reversal of fortune for some of the largest technology companies.

“For the last few years, these have skewed the performance of the global market index to which, historically, our portfolio has been relatively underweight.

“As market returns have become less concentrated, our diversified portfolio has fared better than those biased towards larger growth stocks.”

