‘Notable increase’ in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid – including ‘suicidal ideation’

Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – with increased demand on care services.

Council officials say a “notable increase” in the number of young people demonstrating extremely high levels of risk-taking behaviour during the crisis has continued into 2023.

This includes emotional harm, drug and alcohol use and expressions of suicidal ideation.

Many of those affected were at such risk that residential care was the only option available.

The trend – first noticed during the Covid-19 pandemic – has continued even as the country returns to normal.

Perth and Kinross Council says this increased demand, alongside spiralling inflationary pressures, is having a “significant impact” on its budget.

New report highlights continued demand

It comes as a new report is published updating councillors on how additional funding of £2 million to cover these these costs and create extra capacity has been spent.

Councillor John Rebbeck, convener of the committee, said: “The legacy of Covid goes beyond physical health.

“Young people in particular faced enormous challenges in the way that their lives were changed during the pandemic.

“The impact continues to be felt with more risk-taking behaviour reaching a crisis point for individuals where residential care becomes the only option to ensure their safety.

“This has proved an enormous challenge, but one I’m confident our staff can tackle.”

Need for residential care had reduced pre-pandemic

Councillor Steven Carr, the council’s vice-convener of learning and families, added: “Before the pandemic our children and families teams had made significant progress in reducing the need for residential care by working intensively with individual young people and their families to address and resolve issues and stay safely in their community.

“Residential care placements had reduced considerably.

“However, between the increased complexity of the cases coming forward and challenges in recruitment those teams now need a boost in resources to be able to offer that level of support to everyone who needs it.

“This funding will help get us back on track to minimising the use of residential care placements.”