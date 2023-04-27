‘Notable increase’ in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid – including ‘suicidal ideation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Notable increase’ in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid – including ‘suicidal ideation’

The impact of the pandemic continues to be felt by young people and their families across Perth and Kinross.

By Alasdair Clark
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.

Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic – with increased demand on care services.

Council officials say a “notable increase” in the number of young people demonstrating extremely high levels of risk-taking behaviour during the crisis has continued into 2023.

This includes emotional harm, drug and alcohol use and expressions of suicidal ideation.

Many of those affected were at such risk that residential care was the only option available.

The trend – first noticed during the Covid-19 pandemic – has continued even as the country returns to normal.

Perth and Kinross Council says this increased demand, alongside spiralling inflationary pressures, is having a “significant impact” on its budget.

New report highlights continued demand

It comes as a new report is published updating councillors on how additional funding of £2 million to cover these these costs and create extra capacity has been spent.

Councillor John Rebbeck, convener of the committee, said: “The legacy of Covid goes beyond physical health.

“Young people in particular faced enormous challenges in the way that their lives were changed during the pandemic.

Councillor John Rebbeck.

“The impact continues to be felt with more risk-taking behaviour reaching a crisis point for individuals where residential care becomes the only option to ensure their safety.

“This has proved an enormous challenge, but one I’m confident our staff can tackle.”

Need for residential care had reduced pre-pandemic

Councillor Steven Carr, the council’s vice-convener of learning and families, added: “Before the pandemic our children and families teams had made significant progress in reducing the need for residential care by working intensively with individual young people and their families to address and resolve issues and stay safely in their community.

“Residential care placements had reduced considerably.

“However, between the increased complexity of the cases coming forward and challenges in recruitment those teams now need a boost in resources to be able to offer that level of support to everyone who needs it.

“This funding will help get us back on track to minimising the use of residential care placements.”

