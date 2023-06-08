LYNNE HOGGAN: Breastfeeding boosts exam chances? Great, another thing for mums to feel guilty about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Breastfeeding boosts exam chances? Great, another thing for mums to feel guilty about

Breastfeeding isn't for everyone, and studies linking it to how well kids do in school don't tell the whole story.

woman breastfeeding an infant.
A new study suggests children who were breastfed get better exam results, but something doesn't add up for Lynne. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lynne Hoggan

You’ve just given birth. Your head is all over the place. You are physically and emotionally exhausted. And before you have a chance to try to think straight, you’re being asked if you’re breastfeeding or not. And if not, why not?

If that sounds familiar, join the club.

I tried to breastfeed when I had my first baby boy. But I discovered quickly that it wasn’t for me.

My son was born five weeks early. I was unwell and had no energy. Bottle feeding was 100% a no brainer for me.

Yet I still felt that I was being talked into giving breastfeeding another go, long after I had come to my decision.

I know this all comes down to personal choice. I admire those people who are naturals at breastfeeding. But I also know I wasn’t one of them.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "It's your body, your baby, your choice and nobody should try to tell you different."

I’ve been thinking about it this week after new research was published, suggesting children who were breastfed for longer are more likely to do better in
exams.

The people behind the study concluded that breastfeeding improves “cognitive development” since breast milk contains polyunsaturated fatty acids and micronutrients, which enhance neurodevelopment.

That sounds to me like a lot of big confusing words. Maybe even another of these attempts to brainwash people into thinking they’re letting their baby down if they don’t breastfeed them.

I remember crying one day when a midwife was trying to speak to me about giving breastfeeding another go.

Lynne with her sons, both eating ice creams, and her mother in law Sandra Miller on a day out.
Lynne with her sons and mother in law Sandra Miller.

I’m not criticising midwives. They do a fabulous job. But the pressure on women to breastfeed can be intense and studies like this just pile on the pressure.

And when I read a little deeper into the latest research it raised more questions than answers.

Exams success can’t all be down to breastfeeding

A lot of people pointed out that there are plenty more studies that show better-off women are more likely to breast-feed, and that children from better-off families are more likely to succeed in exams.

Maybe the environment a pupil grows up in has more to do with how well they do in school than whether or not they were breastfed 16 years earlier?

There’s no doubt that breastfeeding has many benefits.

The NHS recommends that mothers who are able to should breastfeed their babies for six months before moving to a combination of breast milk and normal food.

But it’s your body, your baby, your choice and nobody should try to tell you different.

My two were bottle fed and they have turned out perfectly fine, just like me (although some may debate that I have ‘turned out ok’).

And it’s time we stopped putting pressure on women, and started trusting them to make the right choices for their babies and their circumstances.

Looking after a newborn when you’re tired and drained is a task in itself. You don’t need guilt thrown into the mix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Tractor spraying a field of potatoes.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Farm inspections burden is wasting everyone's time
Alex Salmond and Humza Yousaf with Scottish saltire in background.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Alex Salmond's Alba Party could spell disaster for SNP
Pylon protester Ken Allison in a field near his Brechin home.
STEVE FINAN: Angus pylons protesters have been failed by politicians
2
Humza Yousaf speaking on stage at a public event.
JIM SPENCE: My advice to Humza Yousaf? Heal indy rifts or yield to Labour
2
Pittenweem witch mural.
ZOE VENDITOZZI: Pittenweem mural gets it wrong - the witches of Scotland were just…
2
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My menopause has come early and, honestly, I feel lucky
Kevin Pringle and Humza Yousaf.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Why I've taken the job of Humza Yousaf's official spokesperson
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf appoints Alex Salmond's former media chief to top adviser role
RRS Discovery heading up the Tay, past Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery visit is a reminder of all the ships that made…
Holly Willoughby on ITV This Morning.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Holly Willoughby's Phillip Schofield statement is meaningless, cynical garbage

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]