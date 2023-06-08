Pittencrieff Park welcomes new arrival as resident peacock gives birth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittencrieff Park has welcomed a new arrival this week after one of its resident peacocks gave birth.

The peacock sanctuary located in the Dunfermline park took to social media to share the news, saying their volunteers were “ecstatic” at the birth.

Posting on Facebook, they said: “We have the best news ever, Louis is a daddy!

“Katie would not sit so Patsy has been a surrogate and after much disappointment and many unviable eggs we have a baby.

“Skout was born on Katie’s 4th Birthday and has very unusual colouring due to Katie being an Indian Blue White and Louis being an Indian Blue Split White.

“We will not know if Skout is a girl or a boy until they are at least 12 weeks old, and we are all so in love already.

“Zoe is sitting on seven Katie eggs, so we are hopefully for some brothers and sisters to join Skout at the end of the month.”

The sanctuary added that baby Skout is settling in well and is being taught how to preen and eat.

Well wishes from the public

Following the good news members of the public took to Facebook to congratulate the sanctuary.

One wrote: “Aw so cute! Congratulations daddy Louis.”

Another added: “Wow, super excited for you all – congratulations to the proud parents.

“(The) baby is beautiful, well done all you super volunteers.

“Some good exciting news makes all your hard work worth it.”

Pittencrieff Park, or ‘The Glen’ as it’s more commonly known by locals, is well know for its resident peacocks.

The park currently has 14 peafowl living at the sanctuary, ranging from just a few months old to 5-years-old.

The sanctuary relies on donations and sponsorships to maintain their welfare, individual care and medical treatment.