Just say no: Public asked to stop feeding Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks at park cafe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline have been urged to stop feeding peacocks at the café.

The park’s flock of colourful peafowl has become iconic and all of them have human names.

But some birds have been causing environmental health concerns by turning up at the café area looking for a snack or a spot of lunch.

And Fife Council says that while they draw in many happy visitors, the peacocks need to know their place.

And that place is definitely not at the café.

Peafowl are opportunistic and will gravitate to where food is being offered.

But because it’s difficult to educate a peacock, aviary volunteers are instead appealing to human visitors.

Melanie Arthur, Fife Council‘s hospitality team manager, said: “Although our customers and staff love to see the peacocks, we have serious concerns for food safety and the last thing we would want is to close the outdoor eating area in order to keep the birds at bay.”

Setting up a new peacock feeding station

The Dunfermline peacocks are currently being kept in their aviary to protect them from avian flu.

This means they have become used to being fed and cared for there.

And volunteers are taking the chance to try to change their behaviour.

They are setting up a feeding station in a safe haven near the aviary buildings.

Once the birds are released, people will be encouraged to only feed them in this area.

While the peacocks will still be free to roam, if they know they will be fed in their safe space they are more likely to hang around there.

This means visitors will be more likely to see them.

Pittencrieff Park aviary open to visitors

Lead peafowl warden Suzi Ross, said: “Due to the current position with avian flu, there’s no confirmed date for the birds to be released from their captivity.

“We understand that it may be disappointing to visitors but it is for the safety of the birds.

“We still open up the aviary area for visitors to view and learn more about the birds.”

She added: “We look forward with anticipation to the release of the birds but hope the public will support us in creating this feeding area and trying to keep the birds safe and away from the café.”