Just say no: Public asked to stop feeding Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks at park cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Just say no: Public asked to stop feeding Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks at park cafe

Fife Council says that while the peacocks draw in many happy visitors, they need to know their place. And that place is definitely not at the café.

By Claire Warrender
The Pittencrieff Park peacocks are iconic
The Pittencrieff Park peacocks are iconic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Visitors to Pittencrieff Park in Dunfermline have been urged to stop feeding peacocks at the café.

The park’s flock of colourful peafowl has become iconic and all of them have human names.

But some birds have been causing environmental health concerns by turning up at the café area looking for a snack or a spot of lunch.

Say no to the Pittencrieff Park peacocks if they approach at the cafe. Image: Fife Council.

And Fife Council says that while they draw in many happy visitors, the peacocks need to know their place.

And that place is definitely not at the café.

Peafowl are opportunistic and will gravitate to where food is being offered.

But because it’s difficult to educate a peacock, aviary volunteers are instead appealing to human visitors.

Melanie Arthur, Fife Council‘s  hospitality team manager, said: “Although our customers and staff love to see the peacocks, we have serious concerns for food safety and the last thing we would want is to close the outdoor eating area in order to keep the birds at bay.”

Setting up a new peacock feeding station

The Dunfermline peacocks are currently being kept in their aviary to protect them from avian flu.

This means they have become used to being fed and cared for there.

And volunteers are taking the chance to try to change their behaviour.

Aviary volunteers Suzie Ross, left, Carlyn Cane and Elizabeth Lees with Charley the peahen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They are setting up a feeding station in a safe haven near the aviary buildings.

Once the birds are released, people will be encouraged to only feed them in this area.

While the peacocks will still be free to roam, if they know they will be fed in their safe space they are more likely to hang around there.

This means visitors will be more likely to see them.

Pittencrieff Park aviary open to visitors

Lead peafowl warden Suzi Ross, said: “Due to the current position with avian flu, there’s no confirmed date for the birds to be released from their captivity.

“We understand that it may be disappointing to visitors but it is for the safety of the birds.

“We still open up the aviary area for visitors to view and learn more about the birds.”

She added: “We look forward with anticipation to the release of the birds but hope the public will support us in creating this feeding area and trying to keep the birds safe and away from the café.”

VIDEO: Watch as Charley the toast-loving Fife peahen enjoys a trip in a pram

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man's body found in Fife village
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar
Andrew Russell (left) and Kieran Coull have been taking part in the pilot employability programme for teenagers in North East Fife. Image: Paul Reid
The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability…
Post Thumbnail
Jurors reject serial Fife rapist's claim that sex was consensual
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Fatal RTC Picture shows; Drink-driver Marc Fortune (l) and his victim John King. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family of Fife Royal Navy hero killed by drunk stock car racer blast 'unjust'…

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Power cuts in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Ian Murray will be without Jamie Gullan for the rest of the season. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says Jamie Gullan likely out until summer as Raith Rovers trio return…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented