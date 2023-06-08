Alex Mitchell believes St Johnstone will carry momentum into next season as defender gets ready for ‘make or break’ few weeks at Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Mitchell has backed his former St Johnstone team-mates to build on their end of season momentum and make a Premiership top six push under Steven MacLean.

The centre-back has returned to Millwall following his loan at McDiarmid Park for a “make or break” pre-season.

And, after signing off his Perth stint with a start and a clean sheet in the last day victory against Livingston, he’s confident that Saints are in a good position to kick on without him.

“I was disappointed with where the club finished in the table,” said Mitchell.

“We had a good end to the season but I think this club is a top six one.

“If we had been more consistent we would have been in there no problem.

“If boys stay on and the club recruits well, I think it can only be positive for next year.

“The momentum from the end of this season will carry on and standards won’t drop.

“Macca won’t let them drop.

“I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on their results next season.”

‘Really positive year’

The 21-year-old was chosen by fans as their young player of the year, with the first few months particularly impressive.

“It has been a really positive year for me and a real privilege to play for the club,” he said.

“We weren’t playing for league position on the last day but we pride ourselves on clean sheets and winning games.

“But the game was much bigger than the result. Murray Davidson is a true professional and it was brilliant for him to get the send-off he deserved.

“Even guys like Adam Montgomery, it was his last game.

“He has been so good, so under-rated and has probably been the most consistent player this year.

“It was a privilege to play with these boys and I will definitely miss it.”

No complaints

Mitchell’s only start for MacLean was in the final match of 2022/23 but he had a grasp of the bigger picture.

“I understand why I hadn’t been playing,” he said.

“There was absolutely no bad blood at all between myself and Macca.

“He kept me informed all the time and the teams he picked did really well.

“There were no complaints from me but I just wanted to show what I could do in the final game.

“I feel like I did that.

“We got the clean sheet although I was cramping up right at the end.

“That was really embarrassing and I can only apologise to everyone who saw that!

“But getting the clean sheet was a really good way to go.”

Alex Mitchell with his first goal for the club. pic.twitter.com/ozCy8Tcbjd — sjfcnews (@sjfcnews) October 8, 2022

Mitchell, who played 25 times for Saints and scored one goal (against Celtic), added: “If it was all ups and positives, you don’t learn as much.

“I came here to learn.

“It has been an absolute rollercoaster but I’ve learnt so much this year.

“The boys have stuck together and it was a great group.

“Liam Gordon was keeping me out of the team and at certain clubs you resent them.

“But not at all with Gordy or the other centre-backs.

“They are even better people than they are players.

“On reflection, it has been massive for me and I went down the road as a better player and person.”

Mitchell knows that his window to impress Gary Rowett is a short one.

“I have a year left at Millwall,” he said. “It’s make or break for me in pre-season.

“I’ve played 70 games now and feel I’ve established myself as a footballer.

“I’ll give it a good crack and see what happens.”