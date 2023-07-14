BRIAN HENDERSON: Can insects be the farmer’s friend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Can insects be the farmer’s friend?

Insects have traditionally been viewed as pests but UK farming could be making better use of them, with a bit of post-Brexit imagination.

Cow with flies swirling around its head.
From pests to protein - are insects the future of farming? Shutterstock.
By Brian Henderson

When the heat of the day begins to rise, there’s no escaping the swarms of flies which seem to appear as if out of nowhere at this time of year.

It’s bad enough for us humans. But for the cattle and sheep it must be a real nightmare, especially on still days when there’s no wind to keep them at bay.

And while there’s a whole armoury of products to stop the flies harming our stock, they don’t seem to be able to protect them from the sheer aggravation of having the little blighters buzzing about their ears and faces.

But while some of us are spending all that time trying to avoid the attentions of flies and other insects, there’s a growing interest in actually farming them.

The writer Brian Henderson next to a quote: "Without a change to existing regulations, true commercialisation of insect farming in the UK remains stuck at the larval stage."

I’m not talking about the novelty food market, which sees people crunching down on sugar-coated scorpions or cockroaches in order to prove they too could survive the trials of TV’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

In some parts of the globe the human population regularly makes good use of insect protein in their daily diet. But I think it would take an awful lot of advertising to make mealworm burgers a UK tea-time favourite.

We’ll happily tuck into a prawn mayo sandwich for lunch. But there’s a huge “yuck” factor in the western world when it comes to eating most of the other members of the arthropod phylum family – the majority of which have traditionally been dismissed as creepy crawlies.

Can insects be the future of farming?

However, we’re always being told we have to look to a more sustainable future and understand that, as the world population continues to grow, we have to make the most of what we have.

Katie Price in vest top and goggles,eating a bug as part of a Bushtucker trial on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.
Katie Price takes on a Bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. Image: ITV/Shutterstock

And, after speaking to Professor Peter Smithers, a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society (that’s the Bug Soc to you and me), I’ve come to see just how efficient insects can be at converting other foods into protein.

To make one kilo of edible protein a cow needs to consume 10kg of feed, a pig 5kg and a chicken 2.5kg. But crickets can produce a kilo of edible protein from only 1.7kg of feed.

Some other members of the insect world are even more efficient. And species such as the Black Soldier Fly can do this on a diet of food which would otherwise go to waste.

I’m talking about the stuff which ends up in the bins out the back of supermarkets, or many of the other by-products from the food industry which don’t currently make it to our dinner plates.

white plate filled with dried crickets.
Insects might not appeal to humans, but they may have a place in farming. Image: Shutterstock.

I’m not advocating the merits of a fly pie (or even a nasty pasty). But the protein could be put to another use.

Rather than us eating it directly, it could be used as feed for other animals.

Now, before anyone goes all squeamish about such a move, think about it. Don’t chickens eat insects – and worse – when they’re out in the yard? And what would salmon and other farmed fish eat in the wild?

Brexit standing in the way of insects and the UK farming industry

The technology which would allow insects to recycle huge quantities of waste food – and, in the process, help reduce our heavy reliance on imported soya – already exists.

bin full of rotting fruit and vegetables.
Insect farming could make use of existing food waste. image: Shutterstock.

However, there is a major fly in the ointment – and sadly it’s Brexit again.

Just as the UK was leaving, the EU was passing regulations which permitted this technology to be commercialised and insect proteins to be fed to livestock. But it went through too late to be added to the list of “cut and paste” legislation adopted by the UK.

Despite much prompting form the sector, our government has been too busy to address the situation.

And without a change to existing regulations, true commercialisation of insect farming in the UK remains stuck at the larval stage.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family on their farm in Perthshire. He is a respected agricultural commentator and a weekly columnist for The Courier.

