Lesley Peebles: Family’s tribute to Broughty Ferry nurse and mum-of-two

A drawing of a woman, with the caption “this nurse goes to hospital”, would prove to be more than just a childhood doodle for Broughty Ferry’s Lesley Peebles.

For the mum-of-two devoted her life to caring for others, research nursing and clinical excellence in Tayside.

We look back on the life of Forfar-born Lesley, who has died age 62, following a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Kind-hearted from childhood

Lesley Bruce Peebles was born on February 7 1961 in Forfar. The only child of carpenter Robert Mitchell and his wife Ena, an office manager, she grew up with an inner drive to help others.

She joined the Red Cross at an early age and, on leaving Forfar Academy, Lesley enrolled at Dundee Institute of Technology. She graduated with a BSc in nursing which she followed with midwifery training.

While at university, Lesley met Tommy Peebles, a quantity surveying student who hailed from Trinidad and Tobago. The long-haired “hippy” student whose parents came from Scotland had classes running simultaneously with Lesley but the couple properly met in the students’ union.

Falling in love, they married on July 6 1984 in Forfar.

Nursing, home and away

Shortly after tying the knot, Lesley boarded a plane for the first time to travel to the Caribbean with Tommy.

From a self-described “very sheltered upbringing as an only child” in Angus, Lesley began married life with a year living and working in the sun-drenched lands where her husband was raised.

On returning to Scotland they moved to Dundee’s Greenstone Terrace. Lesley spent her next few years in midwifery before a suggested stint in general nursing “for experience” turned into a lifelong career.

Pioneering work

In 1989, Lesley joined Dundee School of Medicine as research sister within the department of clinical pharmacology. Working alongside professor Tom MacDonald she helped develop the Hypertension Research Centre and Cardiovascular Risk Clinic service.

Daughter, Heather, was born in 1991 and in 1994, coinciding with the birth of their son, Stuart, the family moved to Broughty Ferry.

By 1998 she had been awarded the certificate in clinical research with distinction from Liverpool John Moore’s University. She also received the ACRPI prize for best student.

Lesley was pivotal to the establishment of Tayside’s Good Clinical Practice (GCP) training committee. She also played a key role in the planning and later building of the Clinical Research Centre which was formally opened in 2008 by Nicola Sturgeon.

Under Lesley’s direction the Gannochy research suite at Perth Royal Infirmary opened.

Tributes paid

Dundee University wrote of Lesley’s contribution. Saying that “she continued to lead with selfless dedication and leadership by example.” It was noted her work enabled the growth of Tayside clinical research in “both breadth and depth”.

The university also said she had an active role on numerous local and national clinical research committees and was held in “very high regard by the whole clinical research community, both in Scotland and beyond”.

After a gruelling stretch leading her team through the pandemic, Lesley retired in June 2021. In her farewell presentation, the early childhood nurse drawing was referenced alongside a second piece of art created at the same time aptly titled, “this nurse goes home”.

‘If she could help, she would’

Heather said: “I think it says a lot for mum that one of her final pieces of work involved clinical trials of a Covid vaccine. If mum could help – anyone with anything – she absolutely did.

“This is the same woman who took her piano accordion out every time during the clap for carers!”

Though Lesley’s initial plan was to leave work in order to spend time with her parents, it wasn’t to be. Her father passed away the month after she retired, and her mum died the following February.

In between times, however, she discovered that she was to face a battle of her own.

Difficult news

In October 2021 Lesley was given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

“We were told right away that the prognosis wasn’t good. A time frame of 12 to 18 months was given which in typical style she faced it with steely determination, outliving that estimate,” said Heather.

Lesley adopted a pragmatic approach to her treatment believing knowledge to be power. She requested detailed medical reports and scans, to assess the situation herself, and she received both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It was pioneering immunotherapy, however, that the family credit with prolonging her life.

“Mum received treatment only licensed around the time she needed it and we really believe it helped give us more time together. We’re really grateful for that.”

Loved ’til the end

During her illness Lesley was supported by her children and Tommy.

Though he and Lesley had separated more than a decade earlier they remained very much in love.

“When mum was diagnosed, the first to be there for her was dad,” said Stuart. “They couldn’t live with each other but it became very clear that neither could live without one another either. When the chips were down dad did everything he could for her.”

Another source of joy and comfort were Lesley’s friends and fellow singers from Dundee’s Rock and Got Soul choirs.

Towards the end of her life the choristers visited Lesley in her Broughty Ferry flat. Singing in her living room, they reminisced about the time they sang with Take That at the SECC.

Legacy lives on

Lesley passed away at home on July 6 surrounded by her family.

“The only good thing about a terminal diagnosis is that there is nothing left unsaid. We had time to let her know how much she meant to us,” said Heather.

Described as an inspiration to her children, always thoughtful and kind, the family plan to create a lasting memorial to Lesley.

A celebration of her life is to take place on July 18 at Sturrock, Comb and Davidson funeral home in Broughty Ferry. Mourners will then move on to the Woodlands Hotel.

Lesley’s choir will be singing for her one last time.

“My mum’s example as a leader and as a mother will continue to inspire me. She brought the best out in everyone. She loved well. It’s hard to think her future grandchildren won’t know her in person but we know she’s left an imprint of herself with us,” said Heather.