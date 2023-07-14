Fife Long tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing due to crash Traffic through Fife is affected with tailbacks stretching to Dunfermline. By Lindsey Hamilton July 14 2023, 10.38am Share Long tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing due to crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4557469/southbound-queensferry-crossing-crash/ Copy Link Traffic queuing on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Supplied A crash on the Queensferry Crossing is causing delays for motorists heading to the capital from Fife. The multi-vehicle collision happened at around 9.45am on the southbound lane of the M90. The bridge is only partially blocked but traffic is backed up as far as Dunfermline. ❗️NEW ⌚️ 09:50#M90 – Queensferry Crossing The #M90 Queensferry Crossing is partially blocked Southbound due to a multi-vehicle collision. A number of vehicles are in Lane two and the hard shoulder….Traffic can pass in Lane One.#takecare pic.twitter.com/Tpiej8PYeS — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 14, 2023 Traffic is also backing up on the hard shoulder but is able to pass through one lane. Traffic is queued at the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45 am on Friday, 14 July, 2023 we received a report of a three vehicle crash on the Queensferry Crossing.” More to follow.