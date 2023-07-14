Long tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing due to crash

A crash on the Queensferry Crossing is causing delays for motorists heading to the capital from Fife.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at around 9.45am on the southbound lane of the M90.

The bridge is only partially blocked but traffic is backed up as far as Dunfermline.

Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 14, 2023

Traffic is also backing up on the hard shoulder but is able to pass through one lane.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45 am on Friday, 14 July, 2023 we received a report of a three vehicle crash on the Queensferry Crossing.”

