LYNNE HOGGAN: Couples should be more considerate and stop expecting everyone to fork out for their big day

There was some wedding chat on Facebook this week – what’s the ‘normal amount’ of cash to put in as a gift for the happy couple?

Answers varied from £50 for night guests to £100 for those enjoying the full day while some said it depended on whether or not you were attending the wedding alone.

All I was thinking was, surely the ‘normal’ amount for anyone is simply what you can afford?

Weddings these days are becoming more expensive and I get that not everyone is having a lavish ceremony in an expensive venue.

But before you’ve even arrived, you’ve already spent money on outfits, hair, make-up and perhaps travelling to get there.

If you’ve been on the hen or stag party, that’s another expense.

What happened to hitting Blackpool for a night?

Couples need to be more considerate and stop expecting everyone to fork out for their day.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a hen do but what happened to the days of hitting Blackpool dressed up for a night or two or going round the local pubs with a potty, wearing some L plates and having a laugh?

And why are there now two events, an away trip and then a home leg? The latter is typically for the people that wouldn’t or couldn’t go abroad – the wise guys who know how to save some money!

I may sound bitter but, if you ask me, the day should be about the bride and groom getting married and celebrating with a party.

There are so many add-ons these days. I salute those who opt for a quieter event.

‘Don’t stress about weddings and money’

Weddings can be done on the ‘cheap’ and let’s face it, the minute the ceremony is done people just want to hit the bar (if they haven’t already).

If you’re invited to a wedding soon and you’re stressing about how much to give the happy couple, do what you can afford.

Nobody should think any less of you for spending less than the ‘normal amount’, especially when you’re about to part with a fortune just to attend the big day itself.