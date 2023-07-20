LYNNE HOGGAN: Couples should be more considerate and stop expecting everyone to fork out for their big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Couples should be more considerate and stop expecting everyone to fork out for their big day

I may sound bitter but, if you ask me, the wedding day should be about the bride and groom getting married and celebrating with a party.

Weddings in 2023 cost a fortune says Lynne Hoggan.
By Lynne Hoggan

There was some wedding chat on Facebook this week – what’s the ‘normal amount’ of cash to put in as a gift for the happy couple?

Answers varied from £50 for night guests to £100 for those enjoying the full day while some said it depended on whether or not you were attending the wedding alone.

All I was thinking was, surely the ‘normal’ amount for anyone is simply what you can afford?

Weddings these days are becoming more expensive and I get that not everyone is having a lavish ceremony in an expensive venue.

Group of women drinking sparkling wine in a limo
Hen parties add to wedding expense.

But before you’ve even arrived, you’ve already spent money on outfits, hair, make-up and perhaps travelling to get there.

If you’ve been on the hen or stag party, that’s another expense.

What happened to hitting Blackpool for a night?

Couples need to be more considerate and stop expecting everyone to fork out for their day.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a hen do but what happened to the days of hitting Blackpool dressed up for a night or two or going round the local pubs with a potty, wearing some L plates and having a laugh?

Blackpool Tower.

And why are there now two events, an away trip and then a home leg? The latter is typically for the people that wouldn’t or couldn’t go abroad – the wise guys who know how to save some money!

I may sound bitter but, if you ask me, the day should be about the bride and groom getting married and celebrating with a party.

There are so many add-ons these days. I salute those who opt for a quieter event.

‘Don’t stress about weddings and money’

Weddings can be done on the ‘cheap’ and let’s face it, the minute the ceremony is done people just want to hit the bar (if they haven’t already).

If you’re invited to a wedding soon and you’re stressing about how much to give the happy couple, do what you can afford.

Nobody should think any less of you for spending less than the ‘normal amount’, especially when you’re about to part with a fortune just to attend the big day itself.

