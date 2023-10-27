ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t make Stobswell a cash machine for absentee landlords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Don’t make Stobswell a cash machine for absentee landlords

I went out to ask folk in Stobswell how they felt about the area potentially becoming a target for profiteers.

Albert Street, Stobswell.
By Alistair Heather

The wealthy investors’ magazine Landlord Focus has proclaimed Stobswell next up for urban gentrification.

One contributor to a Dundee-themed piece licked their lips at the profits to be raked in once the Eden Project arrives.

There is a fly in the landlord ointment, however.

The piece quotes from many grumbling landlords who claim to be “vilified” in the press and “forced out of the market” due to the Scottish government preventing evictions or trying to cap rent increases to fair levels.

So I went out to ask folk in Stobswell how they felt about their home area potentially becoming a target for profiteers.

Stobswell community reaction

“Recently we had to use public money to improve tenements’ closes because private landlords didn’t want to put their hands in their pockets,” said Colin Clement, chair of the Stobswell Forum.

The Courier recently ran an investigation into the state of some of the city’s privately let housing and it found places being let that were not fit for human habitation.

In Stobswell, I found a lot of people content enough with the state of play as it is, but fearful for the future.

One friendly grandmother had a lot of helpful thoughts: “I’m £380 a month the now for a two bed, which is decent, really decent.

“The rent’s never gone up from when I moved.”

I asked what would happen if private landlords bought up flats and drove up rents, post the Eden Project’s arrival.

“I couldn’t afford that,” she said. “I know that for a fact.

CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like.
“I work, but when you’re on your own and there’s no support…[if I had to pay extra rent] I wouldn’t have a life.

“Wouldn’t be able to get a drink with pals. It’s Stobie. Nobody here can afford more rent.

“And if folk have to leave [as rents go up] then you lose all your character.

“I’ve lived here all my life.”

‘Nice part of town’

Peter, a young care worker from Slovakia, was sat with his partner’s dog at the cool street furniture on Eliza Street.

“I moved to Stobswell because I could afford it. I thought it would be very rough, but it’s actually a nice part of town.”

Young Polish couple Lukas and Iwona moved here from Edinburgh with their baby to enjoy the slower pace of life and the peace and quiet.

Presumably the affordability of flats was attractive, too. Even at the low rents once available, a lot of folk do struggle.

I spoke to a guy crossing Baxter Park, carrying a carton of eggs hame fae the shop. Is he private renter, an owner, a tenant, I asked.

Stobswell resident Peter and dog Amber.
Stobswell residents Lukas and Iwona.
“I’m staying on my ex-girlfriend’s couch,” he replied. “It’s a bit of a nightmare.”

I asked whether he was keen to rent privately or get into Hillcrest social housing or similar.

“I quite like private landlords because they don’t mind if your rent’s a bit late,” he laughed

Is that no the case with Hillcrest, I asked.

“No, to be fair Hillcrest were okay with me when I missed rent, too. Maybe I’ll go back to them.”

‘What do you give back to the community?’

The new Hillcrest flats on the Arbroath Road were getting rave reviews.

One mother with a disabled son praised the new flat and how accessible it was. Hillcrest are fitting a new winch to help her son’s mobility, apparently.

This tied in with something Colin Clement had said to me about the difference between social housing and private landlords.

“Hillcrest make money, but they put their profits back into the community,” he said.

“Private landlords take the money out of the community to pay off their holiday home in Malaga or wherever.

Colin Clement of the Stobswell Forum.
“I’d ask the landlords fancying to make money here, ‘What do you give back to the community?

“We know you want to take profit out of the community, but what do you give back?’ The answer’s nothing.”

Is it any surprise that landlords out for a profit are “vilified” in the press?

The Scottish Government have made some progressive steps to curtail greedy landlordism, with rent caps and eviction freezes.

But more direct protections need to be put in place.

This way, Dundee can still be a city for the folk that live here – not a cash machine for those that don’t.

Conversation