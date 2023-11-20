ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m positive about future of events in Dundee despite Winterfest decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m positive about future of events in Dundee despite Winterfest decision

We have come a long way since the days of Dundee’s UK City of Culture bid.

Dundee Winterfest has been scaled back.
By Andrew Batchelor

It is hard to imagine 10 years ago today, Dundee lost out to Hull in a bid to be UK City of Culture in 2017.

I remember that day well. I was invited to the bid announcement event at the old Chamber of Commerce building to find out if we had won and, sadly, it wasn’t to be.

There was definitely a feeling of defeat, but also of pride, in the room that day.

And in my mind that day helped push the City of Discovery on the course to where it is now – a place transformed.

The V&A opened a year later and in 2021 Dundee was named as one of 21 Cities of the Future by Cognizant and was the only UK representative on this prestigious list.

Dundee, now, is looking to capitalise on the events which have helped earn city even more recognition.

Recent history of events

We’ve hosted the likes of Radio 1’s Big Weekend and the WUKF World Karate Championships for the second time.

And I recently learned Dundee City Council was considering a Strategy to Support Growth of Dundee Events following from the success of Big Weekend.

This is a really positive move because these events have made an impact on the city’s economy.

Talking with Dundee Culture followers about what events they would like to see in the city in the near future was interesting.

Some suggested a new Dundee-themed music festival to replace the ill-fated Carnival 56, while others called for Hogmanay celebrations to make a comeback.

There was also a desire to have major Christmas markets here as well.

I agree that Christmas and Hogmanay are two things Dundee needs to build upon – and there are many that share that same opinion.

Thousands of people attended Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It follows the news Winterfest will scaled back significantly.

M&N Events says the Slessor Gardens attraction is moving to the High Street, near City Square, from December 1.

M&N operations manager Montana Thomson also confirmed there would be no ice rink or big wheel, saying: “Dundee Winterfest 2022 didn’t really get the footfall from the previous year.

“With the current cost-of-living crisis the event will be reduced considerably.”

Going in the right direction

I am disappointed in that decision but I hope we can build it back better for next year.

Dundee is an ideal setting for events, and it is perfectly situated for it – and I hope the council do consider the proposed growth strategy.

We have come a long way since the days of Dundee’s UK City of Culture bid and we are going in the right direction.

But we need to build on what we’ve learned about hosting the big events and use this knowledge to raise the standards even higher.

Conversation