Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million

A Perthshire home with stables and an equestrian yard has gone on sale for £1.2 million.

The four-bedroom home in Auchterarder also has a gym, cinema room and plenty of room for entertaining guests.

Blossom House also boasts fantastic views of the countryside and is just a short walk from Auchterarder’s High Street.

Downstairs features a large kitchen with LED lighting and is joined to the dining area and living room.

It also boasts a cinema room and a small gym area which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Large windows throughout the ground floor show off the amazing views from Blossom House.

As you venture upstairs, you are greeted with Blossom House’s four double bedrooms.

The principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite and fantastic views from the large windows.

The first floor also has a family bathroom and another en-suite bedroom.

The Auchterarder home has solar panels on the roof to help keep electricity costs down.

Blossom House also features a stable and an all-weather, floodlit, equestrian yard, making it the perfect home for horse lovers.

There is also a large driveway and garage for storing cars overnight.

Viewings for the property can be arranged on Rettie’s website, where the house is advertised.

The property joins another Perthshire property – which is on sale for offers over £650,000 – and has views of the River Tay.