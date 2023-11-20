Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Perthshire home with stables and equestrian yard on sale for £1.2 million

The Auchterarder property also has a cinema room and gym space.

By Kieran Webster
The entrance to Blossom House in Auchterarder.
The entrance to Blossom House in Auchterarder. Image: Rettie

A Perthshire home with stables and an equestrian yard has gone on sale for £1.2 million.

The four-bedroom home in Auchterarder also has a gym, cinema room and plenty of room for entertaining guests.

Blossom House also boasts fantastic views of the countryside and is just a short walk from Auchterarder’s High Street.

Entrance of Blossom House
Entrance.
The large kitchen with LED lighting.
The large kitchen features LED lighting. Image: Rettie
The living room.
Blossom House has an open-plan living and kitchen area. Image: Rettie
Views of the countryside from the living room.
Views from the living room. Image: Rettie
The cinema room.
The cinema room. Image: Rettie

Downstairs features a large kitchen with LED lighting and is joined to the dining area and living room.

It also boasts a cinema room and a small gym area which could be converted into a fifth bedroom.

Large windows throughout the ground floor show off the amazing views from Blossom House.

The gym room
Bedroom five of the property is currently used as a gym. Image: Rettie
Stairs leading to the second floor.
Stairs at the front of the property lead to the second floor. Image: Rettie
The principle bedroom.
The principal bedroom. Image: Rettie
The principle bedroom's walk-in wardrobe.
The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe. Image: Rettie
The principal bedroom's en-suite
The principal bedroom’s en-suite. Image: Rettie

As you venture upstairs, you are greeted with Blossom House’s four double bedrooms.

The principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, en-suite and fantastic views from the large windows.

The first floor also has a family bathroom and another en-suite bedroom.

Bedroom two.
Bedroom two has built-in wardrobe space. Image: Rettie
Bedroom three.
Blossom House has four double bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie

The Auchterarder home has solar panels on the roof to help keep electricity costs down.

Blossom House also features a stable and an all-weather, floodlit, equestrian yard, making it the perfect home for horse lovers.

There is also a large driveway and garage for storing cars overnight.

The stables and grazing area.
The stables and grazing area. Image: Rettie
The stables.
Blossom House is perfect for horse lovers. Image: Rettie
The floodlit equestrian yard.
The equestrian yard is all-weather and floodlit. Image: Rettie
The garage.
The garage provided plenty of room for parking. Image: Rettie

Viewings for the property can be arranged on Rettie’s website, where the house is advertised.

The property joins another Perthshire property – which is on sale for offers over £650,000 – and has views of the River Tay.

More from Property

Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic
The house at Boreland Farm.
Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of…
Mature couple getting advice
3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now
The Seed is a Passivhaus designed for shared living. Image: David Barbour.
Stunning Passivhaus lifts top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results
Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has 'hidden' garden
The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k
The Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place on Thursday.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home

Conversation