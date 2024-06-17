Former Perthshire but ‘n’ ben now a beautiful semi-rural cottage

A former but ‘n’ ben in a peaceful Perthshire village is now a lovely two bedroom home.

Rose Cottage sits near the edge of Muirton, a short distance from Auchterarder.

Built around 150 years ago, it was originally a but ‘n’ ben – tiny one or two room Scottish homes, made famous as the Broons holiday destination.

Since it was built Rose Cottage has been extended and renovated and is now a delightful two-bedroom home.

The entrance hall leads to a spacious open plan kitchen with a dining area. Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom with French doors opening onto a patio.

A traditional stone fireplace gives the living room plenty of character and there are floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the garden.

The two bedrooms share a family bathroom that has recently been converted into a wetroom.

A spiral staircase in the living room leads up to an attic room that could be used as a home office.

Rose Cottage sits in a half acre garden that has mature trees which were planted by the current owner, a working well, patio and lawn.

A driveway and garage provide plenty of parking and there is a separate pedestrian gate.

Rose Cottage, Muirton, Auchterarder is on sale for offers over £495,000.