Former Perthshire but ‘n’ ben now a beautiful semi-rural cottage

Rose Cottage sits in half an acre of immaculate gardens on the edge of the village of Muirton.

By Jack McKeown
Rose Cottage is a lovely two-bedroom home in a peaceful Perthshire village. Image: Savills.
Rose Cottage is a lovely two-bedroom home in a peaceful Perthshire village. Image: Savills.

A former but ‘n’ ben in a peaceful Perthshire village is now a lovely two bedroom home.

Rose Cottage sits near the edge of Muirton, a short distance from Auchterarder.

Built around 150 years ago, it was originally a but ‘n’ ben – tiny one or two room Scottish homes, made famous as the Broons holiday destination.

Since it was built Rose Cottage has been extended and renovated and is now a delightful two-bedroom home.

Rose Cottage has an edge of village location. Image: Savills.
Rose Cottage was originally a but ‘n’ ben. Image: Savills.

The entrance hall leads to a spacious open plan kitchen with a dining area. Off the kitchen is a bright sunroom with French doors opening onto a patio.

A traditional stone fireplace gives the living room plenty of character and there are floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the garden.

Full height windows let in plenty of light. Image: Savills.
The living room has a large stone fireplace. Image: Savills.

The two bedrooms share a family bathroom that has recently been converted into a wetroom.

A spiral staircase in the living room leads up to an attic room that could be used as a home office.

Rose Cottage has beautiful gardens. Image: Savills.
Mature trees were planted by the current owner. Image: Savills.

Rose Cottage sits in a half acre garden that has mature trees which were planted by the current owner, a working well, patio and lawn.

A driveway and garage provide plenty of parking and there is a separate pedestrian gate.

 

Rose Cottage, Muirton, Auchterarder is on sale for offers over £495,000.

Veere House Park in Culross.
Doocot Park sits on the waterfront in Crail. Image: Savills.
Grey Gulls is a spectacular waterfront home. Image: Rettie.
Farmhouse for sale near Blairgowrie
The Lulworth Court property is up for sale for offers over £36,500. Image: Let Property
Glenbrae in Dunblane is on the market for nearly £1 million. Image: Savills
Wester Cuil near Aberfeldy has a swim spa.
Braehead Cottage, Auchmithie.
Earnoch is on the banks of the Tay in Perth.
An exterior view of Burnside.
